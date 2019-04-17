My Queue

Hiring Trends

IT Industry Strengthens Grip on Indian Talent in Q1 2019 (Infographic)

Not retail or healthcare but the telecom sector is aggressively hiring skilled individuals
IT Industry Strengthens Grip on Indian Talent in Q1 2019 (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Writer
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With the initiation of a new financial year, companies operating in varied spaces have restarted their hiring efforts to recruit the best of talent out there. India, being a forthcoming startup ecosystem, has become a hotbed of opportunities for job seekers.

According to the quarterly report by TimesJobs RecruiteX, hiring activities in the country have increased by 7 per cent in March 2019. Notably, the increased penetration of smartphones and online platforms has furthered the hiring practices.

Sectors Leading

In the month-on-month analysis, the demand index posted a 3 per cent growth in March 2019 over February 2019. Apparently, BPO, IT/Telecom and Healthcare sectors were on a hiring spree during the first three months of 2019.

Commenting on the development, Ramathreya Krishnamurthi, Business Head, TimesJobs and TechGig said, “In March 2019, IT/Telecom sector registered 9 per cent growth in comparison to February 2019. This was the highest growth for any industrial sector in the review month.”

Hot Locations

With the South Indian cities upping their investments and government providing a viable environment for startups to operate, hiring activities have witnessed a surge in Chennai and Hyderabad, leaving others to fare behind.

The top three cities to churn out maximum talent demand are Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, followed by Ahmedabad and Jaipur. Notably, the most popular metro cities, Mumbai and Delhi were nowhere to be seen in the list.

Functional Best

IT was seen losing its shine to tech companies in recent years but is finally catching a grip on resources. Telecom profiles witnessed the highest talent demand in the first quarter of election year, suggesting a positive growth in its functionality.

With respect to operations, recruitment in Human Resource graduates, medical professionals, front desk executives and accounting experts were most searched posts. Surprisingly, there has been significant growth in hiring of experienced individuals.

For more details, refer the following infographic by TimesJobs RecruiteX’s talent demand index:

