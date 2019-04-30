Stuck in a Dead-End Job? Oguz Konar Is Here to Help.

Start your own business, work from home, and become financially independent. Here's how.

In this series called Member Showcase, we publish interviews with members of The Oracles. This interview is with Oguz Konar, founder of Merchant Cash Advance Success Blueprint, which helps growth-minded people become business loan brokers. It was condensed by The Oracles.

What was a defining moment early in your life?

Oguz Konar: When I was 7 years old, my father lost his job as a plumber, leaving our family of four without any source of income. Tired of living paycheck to paycheck, he made the bold decision to move to the U.S., leaving us in Turkey.

My father wanted to build a better financial future for our family so we would never have to experience that again. That decision kept us separated for 11 years. As a result, I grew up with a deep understanding of the importance of financial security.

Share an interesting fact about yourself that not many people would know.

Oguz Konar: I majored in biology and chemistry, so my formal education has nothing to do with marketing, training, or coaching. Most of those who know me don’t know that I published a peer-reviewed scientific research article on crickets’ behavior. It was actually the first time anyone in the scientific community had researched that particular behavior.

Today, the skills I acquired still help me simplify complex topics for everyone to understand.

What excites you the most about your business right now?

Oguz Konar: Watching and helping my customers transform excites me beyond description. I usually meet them when they are in a dead-end job or a business they don’t enjoy, trying to make ends meet financially. They feel like they are stuck and can’t move ahead in life. They need an opportunity to start fresh.

It’s priceless seeing their journey as they reach beyond what they ever dreamed of and gain freedom in terms of their time, location, and finances.

What book changed your mindset or life?

Oguz Konar: “The Road Less Traveled” by Dr. M. Scott Peck was my first exposure to true human potential. That’s how I realized we are the product of our habits. The book helped shape my belief that we are in control of our destiny and it’s up to our decisions, actions, and commitment to make a change.

When you decide to change your life, your “why” is the most important driver. That motivation is what strengthens your decision and creates the desire to change. Desire leads to actions, which turn into habits, which create results. But it all starts with the belief that you can make a change.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Oguz Konar: Like most people, I have been through many tough times both financially and personally. If I could whisper into the ear of my younger self, I would say, “Don’t doubt your potential. Don’t even think for a second that all this effort is for nothing. Keep pushing and keep building momentum.”

How do you define great leadership?

Oguz Konar: Great leadership is the ability to identify what drives, motivates, and moves your followers so you can help them ignite that fire within themselves.

I enjoy reading the biographies of famous historical figures. One thing they all have in common is their ability to show others what is truly possible. They help others believe in a purpose much bigger than themselves and feel included in the pursuit of that purpose.

How do you evaluate a good business deal?

Oguz Konar: I have started and owned multiple businesses along my entrepreneurial journey. Through my successes and failures, I have learned that a good business deal must have three things.

First, you need a well-thought-out plan with a clear path to sales, profits, and success. Second, you need irrefutable proof that the market wants your offer. Finally, you need a strong product or service that differentiates you from the rest of the marketplace.

What’s your daily routine for success?

Oguz Konar: I wholeheartedly believe that we are creatures of habit. I also believe most of us aren’t truly aware of the habits we have developed over time. Your situation is a result of your habits, so I try to be aware of mine.

My morning starts with 20 minutes of meditation. Then I check our sales, leads, and my personal and business bank accounts. Next, I consult my plan for the day, which I prepare the night before. I don’t check email and social media until I am done with most of the key tasks I need to complete for the day.

In the evening, I seek quiet. I read for an hour and work out one hour before going to sleep.

What are you working on right now?

Oguz Konar: I am working on transforming the alternative lending industry. I am showing people how to start their own business, work from home, and make a difference in their personal and financial lives — even with no prior experience.

It’s difficult for small businesses in the U.S. to raise capital if they want to rely on sources other than their bank, which often can’t help them. By becoming alternative loan brokers, my clients can build great companies quickly and help other small businesses get the capital they need. To me, that's a win-win opportunity.

What do you want to be known for, or what do you want your legacy to be?

Oguz Konar: I searched for an answer to this question for years. I thought I’d wake up one day, and the answer would appear in front of me. But that’s not how it happened.

Two years ago, I noticed that great people who make a difference and leave a legacy don’t make it about themselves. They make it about helping others. I want to be known as the person who helped 1 million people start their own successful businesses so they don’t have to work for a paycheck ever again.

