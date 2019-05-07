My Queue

Franchises

Open a Franchise -- On Any Budget

Want to be a business owner? Here are 300 franchises you can buy into no matter how much cash you're working with.
Open a Franchise -- On Any Budget
Image credit: Sarinya Pinngam | EyeEm | Getty Images
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2019 issue of Start Up.

Think franchising can’t be affordable? Think again. While there are plenty of franchises that cost millions of dollars to get off the ground, there are also plenty of opportunities across a wide variety of industries that require much lower investment levels. So, if you’re interested in starting your own business but don’t have a lot to spend, check out our lists of the top-ranked franchises that can be started for less than $50,000, less than $100,000, and less than $150,000.

These franchises are ranked based on the scores they received in Entrepreneur’s 2019 Franchise 500 ranking, a comprehensive analysis of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. A company’s placement within a particular cost tier does not mean that all franchisees will be able to start their business for less than that amount, but that it is realistically possible; for your reference, we’ve listed the full initial investment range as given in each company’s Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD).

Keep in mind also that this ranking is not intended as an endorsement of any particular company. Regardless of how much it costs, you should always do your own careful research into any opportunity you’re considering. Read the company’s FDD, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to current and former franchisees about their experiences.

Top 100 Franchises For Less Than $50,000 in 2019

Top 100 Franchises For Less Than $100,000 in 2019

Top 100 Franchises For Less Than $150,000 in 2019 

