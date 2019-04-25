My Queue

Entrepreneurs

Can a Successful Entrepreneur Be an Inspiring and Thought Leader?

The importance of being a thought leader when you are spearheading the business and how this term is misinterpreted at times by many
Can a Successful Entrepreneur Be an Inspiring and Thought Leader?
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Managing Director & Founder, Krypton Global Investments
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Thought leadership is a very commonly used term, which most people have not comprehended the true meaning of. It simply means adding value, whether in business or in life. A thought leader is an expert who is looked up to and whose remarks are strongly revered by people and hence value addition comes naturally to them.

It is that crucial transition from just being commercially invested into a business to providing true value by foreseeing the prospects and steering the organization in the right direction.

What Does it Take to be a Thought Leader?

A Thought Leader is the Beacon of Light That People are Willing to Follow

    For an entrepreneur, it is great to see that his/her idea has fructified into a business venture. However, it is important for the entrepreneur to be the source of knowledge, to be talking about the basic ethos of the business, voice opinions on a trending topic in their area of business and be seen as an expert in the subject.  Sharing knowledge and paving way for others to follow is a subtle shift from being a successful businessman to becoming a revered thought leader.

    They are a Source of Inspiration

      Thought leaders have been there and done that. They have a repository of experiences which have taught them invaluable lessons thereby molding them into mature individuals. With the knowledge on the successes and failures of life, thought leaders leave behind a tangible part for others to take inspiration and walk further. Thought leadership is imbibed by the younger crowd too. There are so many young entrepreneurs who follow their passion, stead confidently on the path they choose and inspire others to follow them.

      Thought Leadership is a Learning Process

        This may sound clichéd but thought leadership requires hours of research and study and being up to date about all the developments in one’s chosen field of business. This coupled with the knowledge the person brings to the table owing to his/her extensive experience, allows to have answers to any kinds of questions put across.

        Do Things Differently

          An entrepreneur is known to do things differently which makes him/her unique in their own way. On the other hand, a thought leader will not only do things differently but will also motivate his/her followers to choose the direction of their will. They encourage people to think in a new way and are able to change a thought process in a meaningful manner, engage with people, make them a part of their vision and mission and urge them to think differently. They firmly believe in collaboration over competition and can seamlessly manage this.

          Thought leadership will not only give a boost to an entrepreneur’s reputation in the industry but also provides a deep sense of personal satisfaction as there is nothing better than sharing one’s knowledge and expertise with others and seeing them grow and prosper. Eventually, a person is not known only for being a thought leader but also because they have been able to make a significant contribution to an area of expertise. Often, they are in the spotlight for the praises they receive owing to success and for the criticisms that occur in case of a downfall. It all depends on how patient one is to take the hit-back along with the glory.

          All said and done, thought leadership is all about being able to bring a meaningful change, transform things successfully, challenge paradigms and create value in one’s community and industry. Therefore, thought leadership comes with a great advantage of leaving behind a meaningful legacy and a lasting reputation in one’s life.

