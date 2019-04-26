My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Blockchain

Taking a Venture Studio Approach to Drive Blockchain Adoption

Such a setup lets organizations and emerging startups to develop, from the ground up, multiple closely related projects, using their own ideas and resources
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Taking a Venture Studio Approach to Drive Blockchain Adoption
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Co-founder, Block Armour
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

 

In the present year, blockchain technology has moved beyond the world of crypto and towards transforming the financial services industry as a whole. New use cases are constantly emerging and blockchain-based digital transformation initiatives are receiving significant investments as they go on to impact even the most conventional branches of banking and financial services sectors worldwide.

While widespread adoption of the technology is yet to happen, the venture building approach—a movement attributed to the rapid pace of innovation in tech and other start-up companies—has been gaining traction in the world of blockchain as well.

A venture studio setup lets organizations and emerging startups to develop, from the ground up, multiple closely related projects, using their own ideas and resources. The focus then is on innovation and harnessing synergy within the portfolio in development. This move could offer a promising way to drive the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology, quickly. Here’s how.

 In-house Innovation

One of the biggest advantages of venture builders is the ability to keep all innovation in-house – every project under consideration and development comes from their internal teams, who brainstorm and bring up the idea till a specific stage. Like a venture capital firm, venture builders fund interesting initiatives, invest time and resources to build up projects and, once ready, spin them off as standalone products which they can choose to exit from.

All the tools, technologies, talent and resources to bring up an idea into development happens within the single venture studio, which lets them have complete visibility and involvement in all projects right from the beginning. This gives them an edge over incubators that partner with startups for a limited period of time, from a much later stage in the project lifecycle.

Complete Progress

Also, unlike accelerators and incubators, each project does not compete with the other, which makes it possible to share best practices and innovative ideas with each other for all-round progress. Venture builders, therefore, can scale their projects faster and gain an upper hand over conventional startups, incubators and accelerators which have limited investment and talent.

When it comes to the fintech industry, and specifically blockchain-based projects, the venture builder approach can foster innovation and speed up the launch of promising projects that can transform the industry. Some leading venture builders in the blockchain space are focused on the development and launch of solutions that leverage the distributed ledger technology for faster, scalable and more efficient ways to transform financial services.

Maximizing Success

Venture studios focused on the blockchain space within fintech are able to test out ideas fast and seed this emerging market with the best possible solutions that have the highest likelihood of garnering mainstream adoption. Starting from the initial stage of narrowing down challenges and designing pointed solutions to fix them, to developing the applications, and then partnering with industry leaders to co-create and launch these projects, venture builders have the necessary tools and networks to maximize the chances of success of each blockchain-based project brought to market.

Given the breadth of influence, venture builders also have the potential to forge strategic partnerships with industry leaders, regulators, and other key stakeholders, offering a higher level of brand awareness to each emerging use case being explored and developed. In an emerging space like that of blockchain which is driven by innovation, venture builders backed by industry experts can help not only channel development of most promising projects, but also provide necessary support to convince the industry of the benefits of adopting such a transformative technology.

The more the number of successful projects rolled out from a venture studio, the higher its potential to impact the market segment positively. This holds true especially within financial services, where campaigning for key changes to regulations that allow for innovation can be strategic for startups across the sector.

The ability to influence widespread change and adoption of an emerging technology within a market will, in turn, enable a venture builder to lead by example a multitude of organizations, startups and incumbent enterprises alike, into a blockchain-enabled digitally transformed industry.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Blockchain

How Open Financial Tools and Services on the Blockchain Are an Enormous Opportunity for Entrepreneurs

Blockchain

How to Protect Smart Cities From Cyber Attacks Using Blockchain

Blockchain

The Most Important Blockchain Organizations You Should Know About