6 Toxic Personalities You Must Avoid to Be Successful in Your Life

This is how you can know the people who are holding you back

May 1, 2019 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Do you want to succeed in every facet of your life? Do you want to live your life joyfully? Obviously, your answer to these questions is yes. In fact, we all want to be successful in our lives.

However, there is a big difference between what we want and what we actually achieve.

Smart people figure out their way to success, and one thing they all do is to associate with positive, motivated people and stay away from toxic people.

So if you, too, want to grow in your life, you will have to let people go who are holding you back.

But how can you know people who are holding you back?

Following are 6 toxic types of people that can hinder your growth.

1- People Who Doubt Always

If you can dream about things, then you have the power to make your dreams come true. But there are some people who will always tell you that it is not possible to achieve what you want to archive because some obstacles are too big to overcome. My friends, you need to stay away from these doubters.

Self-doubt is a reality. And being a human, you might be having your share of self-doubts. What you need is someone who can encourage you to overcome these doubts, not someone who discourages you.

So stay away from people who doubt your dreams. You will do a lot better without them.

2- People Who Complain Always

People who always complain are those who are not happy with their lives. Instead of making efforts to make their lives better, they will always blame others for misery in their lives. These people are always whining about everything.

If you stay around these complainers for long, they might influence your mind and you might start complaining about things. Keep these people at bay, and you will stay away from negativity.

To achieve your goals, you need to stay positive, focused, and motivated. And staying away from complainers help a lot in maintaining a positive mind frame.

3- People Who Procrastinate

Being successful is all about making constant efforts to achieve goals One needs to maintain discipline in what one does. If you keep on delaying or postponing tasks, you cannot finish the tasks on time.

Can you achieve your goals this way? No, you can’t. That’s why it is important that you should not mingle with procrastinators.

As rightly put by Benjamin Franklin

“You may delay, but time will not, and lost time is never found again.”

Procrastination is nothing but wasting time, and wasting time means losing opportunities.

So avoid procrastinators as much as possible. They are simply a bad influence.

4- People Who Party Always

This saying is true - work hard and party harder. But partying without doing hard work is a kind of sin that no one should commit if they are serious about their goals.

Hardcore party animals spend a great deal of time on making plans for the next parties and partying.

Believe me, this is something you should not do if you are serious about your goals.

Needless to say, you need time to relax and clear your head. But making plans for the next parties and going to bars daily is not the way you should relax.

You can party hard, but you have to work harder to earn it. This should be your mantra.

5- People Who Feel Entitled

Some people think that they are entitled to get certain things because of their cast, creed, or social/financial status. You should never stick around such people.

Entitlement is self-destructing, and it often kills determination and motivation to achieve something through hard efforts.

So people who feel entitled don’t try to get things done through hard ways. They will also point a finger at your dreams.

Leaving these entitled lords out is good for you. And you should try to mingle with people who are working hard to achieve something in their lives. Doing so will keep you motivated to fulfil your dream.

6- People Who Confirm Limits Always

Limit confirmers are down-pullers. Some people love to tell others limits that these people have set on themselves.

Do you want someone to tell you that you cannot achieve your dream as it is difficult to realize?

No, you don’t. The sky is the limit, my friend. You need people who believe in your dreams and encourage you to fulfil your dreams.

You don’t need limit-confirmers in your life, so it is better to stay away from such people.

Final thoughts,

People, we spend time with effect the way we think. So you should always try to surround with positive, motivated people if you want to be successful in your life.

Doubters, complainers, procrastinators, limit confirmers, die-hard partygoers, and the entitled can extinguish the fire in your heart and kill your motivation to do better in your life. Therefore, you should stay away from such people.