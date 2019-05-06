7 Must Read Articles For Entrepreneurs Who Want To Be More Than Just A Businessman

You may be an entrepreneur but how do you become a better one in the age of competition?

Life of an entrepreneur is tough and we are often hit by a roadblock. Like it or not, building your own empire from scratch takes every bit of your heart, soul, blood, and sweat.

When it comes to business and implementation, no amount of knowledge is ever enough. While you have your own set of expertise, as an entrepreneur you need to stay-up-to-date of your environment. From what’s new, what’s not to what will happen in the coming day, you need to be well versed.

Any barricade can be dealt in a better manner, if you read books, journals, magazines, articles, and research papers. Business articles from renowned people give you insights that open many doors. It presents us with perspective, suggestions, vision that at times we miss on, which holds us back.

The business world is changing every minute. Old companies are getting displaced with a new one taking the charge. In this crazy world, you can’t afford to lose or get on the wrong track. Hence in order to get you equipped and make you a modern age entrepreneur, we have compiled a list of some remarkable articles that will inspire you to fly high.

How To Make Something People Give a Sh!t About

An article you can’t miss if looking forward to creating a product or service that will be successful in the industry. Written by entrepreneur, comedian, and writer Jon Westenberg. Throughout the article, he talks about making something that really matters to you and having work ethics that helps in the development of it.

7 Rejections

Written by Brian Chesky, the CEO, and Co-founder of Airbnb, the article introduces you to the replies he replied from the investors during the early days when he was establishing his company. The article simply describes the struggle one face when trying to find investment and raise funds in order to take your business further.

The Best Startup Advice You’ll Ever Receive

Entrepreneurs who have just entered the market or plan to, this article by Product Hunt answers some relevant questions that many live guests on the website have asked continuously. The guests have some prominent names like Jack Dorsey, Andrew Chen, Brit Morin and so on. The answers given will blow your mind off and take you to the world which gives you an understanding of how successful businessmen think.

The iEconomy

If you are a small business owner who has just entered the technology segment of the industry, then it’s time for you to refer to the New York Times’ “The iEconomy”. Trust us when we say this compilation is something you can’t afford to miss if you are in your right frame of mind. The articles in this Pulitzer Prize-winning series talks about the constant change in the tech industry and many facts might surprise you. As a tech person, you will realise that keeping up with the changing industry is no walk in the garden and you need to be constantly on your toes.

Why You Hate Work

Published five years ago in The New York Times “Why You Hate Work,” still holds great relevance. Journalist and author Tony Schwartz and researcher Christine Porath highlight what modern employees need in your workplace to stay happy and delighted. So in case you are looking for ways to work for the welfare of your employees, this is the best insight anyone can offer you. The article goes on to state what inspires and motivates people and what makes them turn away from the company. Also, in case you are not happy if your job, try giving this a read and grasp a grip of your career.

What Makes a Leader?

Often tagged as one of the best business articles in the Harvard Business Review, author and journalist Daniel Goleman article is a wonderful read. The content focuses on developing great leadership qualities in small businesses. The article doesn’t talk about just growth and development of the firm, it talks about building your own skills and how important it is. So when looking for leadership advice, Goldman's word is what you are looking for.

CEO Advice from a New CEO

What better than the co-founder of Twitter and other popular internet services giving you some best advice? After working with some of the best CEO’s, Biz Stone gives us five lessons that he learned while working with some great business minds. He highlights some smallest and biggest traits that he has loved in leaders. He also mentions how he tries every day to implement these qualities in him.