How to Make a Secondary Income With An Amazon Side Hustle

May 6, 2019 3 min read

You might be one of the lucky ones who has a career you're perfectly happy with. Even if that's the case, it's hard to say no to some extra side cash. Establishing a solid means of passive income is a great way to improve your financial stability for the short or long term. And a freelance career you're passionate about can add variety and enliven your current career (it can even become a full-time option if it takes off).

If you've wanted to generate some extra income for a while, but don't quite know where to start, check out this Ultimate Side Hustle Bundle. It details how to use existing platforms like the Amazon FBA program, YouTube and online residual income business models to start making more money without expending the same amount of effort you would in your day to day job.

This 9-course bundle includes four courses that dive into Amazon FBA, four that cover passive income models/freelancing and another covering YouTube. If you're unfamiliar with Amazon FBA, it's one of the most advanced fulfillment networks in the world. Basically, people who enroll in the program can take advantage of Amazon's extensive fulfillment centers, storing products to be packed and shipped via Amazon's customer service team. It's an amazing way to start your own small business — without the costly overhead you'd typically need to worry about.

These courses show you how to pick the right products to sell — including best practices to order samples, evaluate them and ensure they're worth selling. You'll also learn how to shape the best launch possible, creating your listing and optimizing it with quality product images, keywords and more. There's also a lesson covering how to use Amazon's PPC campaigns, deal sites and social media to get your product's name out there and ensure that your launch is profitable with a bonus profit margin calculator, supplier comparison sheet and more.

If you want a little more creative freedom and to start your own business from scratch, knowing how to lay down the correct foundation is key. The bundle includes courses on financial modeling, so you can understand how to make better, more informed business decisions. You'll also learn how to use technology to generate passive income — so by the time you complete the courses, you'll know how to implement your own online residual income plan and map out specific steps to get there.

Finally, you'll learn to take advantage of content giant YouTube — whether you're filming tutorials, creating recipes or gaming, you'll discover how to use Google AdSense, PayPal and beyond to earn money on YouTube.

