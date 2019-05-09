My Queue

Travel

These Tips Can Help Make Your Dream Vacation a Reality

Pros Chris Guillebeau and Stephanie Zito teach you how to plan ahead in their Make Your Dream Trip A Reality class.
These Tips Can Help Make Your Dream Vacation a Reality
Image credit: Jimmy Teoh
Contributor
2 min read
Working for yourself and starting your own business will keep you on your toes. You’ve got to cross every “t” and dot every “i” to make sure that your finances, marketing, and customer service are on point all day, every day.

All of that stress adds up, and taking a vacation is one of the best things you can do for your mental health. You probably know exactly where you want to travel when you finally earn your time off, but affording the hottest locales isn’t easy. Make Your Dream Trip a Reality is a collection of lectures that will show you how to save up for your ideal spots.

Travel experts Chris Guillebeau and Stephanie Zito have made it their life’s mission to help other people experience the wonders of the world. They’ll show you how to snag your dream getaway through Frequent Flier programs and hotel points.

You’ll spend less on flights and lodging, so you’ll have plenty left for delicious meals and exhilarating experiences. You can set up a personal points-earning strategy, even if you’ve never flown before. Upgrading your vacation from average to top-tier luxury will be a snap after you hear the hints in this class.

You’d usually have to spend $49 on Make Your Dream Trip a Reality with Chris Guillebeau and Stephanie Zito. Right now it’s marked down to $14.99 (69 percent off).

