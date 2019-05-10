The Only Five Important Hacks You Need To Know To Convert Your Website Visitors Into Paying Clients

How do you convert unique website visitors to paying clients? Here's a few tips.

May 10, 2019 4 min read

Now that you have got 10 or 100 or 1000 visitors coming to your website each week, how do you convert them to paying clients? Here are five important hacks that work very, very well.

1. SHOW THE VISITOR THEY HAVE LANDED AT THE PERFECT WEBSITE FOR WHAT THEY NEED

Very few visitors to your website need to learn about coaching. What they need is someone who can help them solve their problem/dilemma or to help them make the most of an opportunity.

SUGGESTION: Don't just list testimonials about how great your business is, but rather describe the 10-25 specific situations that your best clients have found themselves, in which you do your best work. This helps the visitor to see themselves and their situation versus just seeing you at your website.

2. PROVIDE THE OPTION FOR THE VISITOR TO SIGN UP FOR YOUR E-ZINE ON YOUR HOME PAGE

Most potential clients will only visit your site once, so it's key to get their email address so that you can market to them later, and forever, if they let you. How many visitors are you losing as clients because you have no way to keep in touch with them?

SUGGESTION: Remember, most clients take time to warm up to you, and your weekly or monthly newsletter or ezine is the most efficient way to let them do this. Start an ezine today. It's free at Topica.com or for more features try Webvalence.com. Every email is worth about US$10-$100 to you if you market your services well.

3. OFFER AN IMMEDIATE TAKE-AWAY RESOURCE WITH YOUR NAME ON IT

Post some Top 10 Lists, How-To Guides, a free e-book, problem-solving steps, or life or business planning forms. These all act as brochures and remind the visitor who you are.

SUGGESTION: Remember, visitors to your website are probably surfing around a lot of websites. Give them material to read and stuff to take with them on their journey.

4. MAKE A DIRECT OFFER TO HELP THE VISITOR IN ANY WAY THAT YOU CAN

Most visitors to your website are looking for 'something.' They may know -or they may not know- exactly who or what they are looking for. Make it quite clear that you can either help them directly or refer them to someone who can.

SUGGESTION: Position yourself as a well-connected resource, and make your e-mail address and telephone number prominent on every page. Educate the visitor in how you can help him/her decide whether to become a client or not, and/or offer a free session or free download with no obligation.

5. INVEST IN A HIGHLY CREDIBLE-LOOKING WEBSITE

Typically, business websites run between $1,000 and $10,000 to design, develop, and write. Also, what is one client 'worth' to you over their customer lifecycle- $3,000, $10,000 or $25,000?

SUGGESTION: Do the math. Then, contract with a talented designer using a site like upwork.com who understands how to convert visitors to clients, and has the graphic flair to make your site credible, appealing, easy to use, and the best possible calling card for you. The number one mistake business owners make around their websites is in not having their site professionally designed. All the marketing in the world will not convince visitors to hire you if your site does not engender trust and credibility.

These are proven and tested ways to convert website visitors into paying clients which I’ve not only used myself but also with my own clients. Now it’s your turn to take the above steps to get your website generating revenue for years to come. Good luck!

