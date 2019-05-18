My Queue

Relaxation

The Executive Selection: Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Spend your day at the Waldorf Astoria Spa for a truly relaxing spa experience by AMRA.
The Executive Selection: Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah
Image credit: Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah
Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In case you have successfully completed all the tasks that the first half of this year required, and you’re now getting ready for fewer items on your to-do list during the summer, a spa treatment by AMRA at Waldorf Astoria Spa on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah might be a perfect choice to melt away any remaining tension.

The hotel housing the spa is not just a luxury beach resort, but also one of Dubai’s well-known business meeting places- for that reason, when visiting the hotel for a 150-minute-long Precious Pearl Experience by AMRA, a UK-based skincare product house, I met not one but two of my business acquaintances. Waldorf Astoria Spa offers private suites, all made of elegant white marble with splashes of different warm colors on the walls, in addition to its array of hydrotherapy facilities, a Himalayan salt stone sauna, an aromatic steam room, and a herbal sauna. The spa is surrounded by lush landscaped gardens, beside a private beach for those wishing to relax with a cup of iced tea.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah Couples Spa
Source: Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

The treatment itself included a private bath, a delicate pearl body exfoliation treatment, and a full body massage, but what makes it special is the product used. Based in Hertfordshire, AMRA is a luxurious skincare brand designed to combat stress and the effects of pollution on your skin with its precious ingredients, such as diamonds and pearls, and rich aromas. No wonder it is available across the region, namely Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and since recently Kuwait. Therefore, if you aim for a significant skin health improvement, head to the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah.

Source: Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

