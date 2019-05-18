My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Presentations

These Presentation Templates Can Help You Make a Better Impression

ShapeSlide's 40-in-1 Presentation Bundle makes every presentation a snap.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
These Presentation Templates Can Help You Make a Better Impression
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
1 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you love them or hate them, slideshows are an integral part of every entrepreneur’s life. They’re a must-do for briefing your team on new projects, convincing investors you’re worth the money and going over quarterly financials.

If you’re like most entrepreneurs, your schedule is already packed. Creating an eye-catching presentation is tough if you’re not fluent in PowerPoint. ShapeSlide’s 40-in-1 Presentation Bundle gives you the backbone for your best presentations yet.

With ShapeSlide, you’ll get more than 4,000 slides and 3,000 icons. It’s a single download instead of a subscription, so you’ll only pay once for enough slides to last a lifetime. The drag-and-drop template lets you customize your slides with ShapeSlide’s included fonts in seconds. There are slides compatible with PowerPoint, Keynote and Google Slides. You’ll also receive templates for social media stories to keep your customers abreast of your latest developments.

Usually, ShapeSlide’s 40-in-1 Presentation Bundle costs a whopping $580, but right now it’s 97 percent off at just $14.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Presentations

These 53,000 Design Templates Can Give Your Presentations a Big Upgrade

Presentations

Save Big on the Presentation Tool Used by Coca-Cola and Starbucks

Ready For Anything

Plan the Perfect Presentation for Your Audience With These 5 Tips