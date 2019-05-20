My Queue

Digital Marketing

Aim to Acquire More Users For Less Cost With This URL Shortener

PixelMe Growth Lite boosts your digital marketing with a few clicks.
Aim to Acquire More Users For Less Cost With This URL Shortener
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you’re selling your products or services online (and these days, you better be), you’ve probably noticed from your analytics that your customers take a pretty convoluted path from looking for your product to buying your product.

With so many options to compare online, customers often leave before they finish checking out on your site. Retargeting campaigns can help entice these customers back to your store — and PixelMe Growth Lite helps you grab their attention before they switch to a competitor.

When a potential customer visits your website, a small JavaScript pixel is saved on their browser. If they leave your site, that pixel gives a heads-up to your retargeting platforms and serves them new ads to turn potential customers into buying customers. It’s a timely, specific, behavior-based technique that can lead to lots of sales.

PixelMe Growth boosts your revenue by shortening your links with UTM tags and retargeting the pixels from your new customer’s first visit. You can retarget visitors when they head to Amazon, Kickstarter, the Apple Store and more. PixelMe’s UTM builder tracks where your clicks come from, so you can modify your digital marketing plan as necessary.

Get a lifetime subscription to PixelMe Growth Lite right now for just $39.

