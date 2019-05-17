Modern Organizations: The Way Forward

From functioning to infrastructure everything plays an important role in framing a modern outlook

What comes to your mind when you think of a modern organization? Is it just the one with bean bags, nap nooks, and a Ping-Pong table or an organization that allows you to maintain a work-life balance with flexible timings, workstations, awards and recognition and the one that allows you to pursue your dreams and interests alongside your job?

Today, most of the new firms are looking beyond traditional norms and are offering space for employees to adapt more quickly, learn more rapidly, and embrace dynamic career choices. While most of the young leaders understand that talent is the key factor for a company’s success, they equally believe that it is important to keep all employees on top of their game to peak their performances and get desired results. These new-age firms are working closely with their employees and customizing their jobs and the organization’s policies to make them feel appreciated and valued.

Here’s how…

Lean Hierarchy Model: Modern organizations are following a flat structure, i.e. the firms are not hierarchy driven and the employees are more concerned about the work assigned to them rather than designations and hierarchy. These days, organizations are looking beyond hierarchy and every employee- from senior-level managers to executives and staff members- are given the opportunity to communicate directly with the CEO’s and CTO’s of the firm, without having to go through intermediaries. This leads to faster decision-making as everybody is connected to everyone and is easily accessible to all.

Teamwork: Each team member has unique skill sets. Their experience level and education qualifications vary. However, at a time of crisis, what if these skill sets of different teams are combined to yield fruitful results. Although individual productivity is essential, working in a team results in quicker results and enables solving complex issues seamlessly. An organization that follows a flat structure is able to deliver productive work faster as compared to firms that follow traditional methods. And how? Flat structures eliminate cubicles and demarcation between senior and junior staff members. All teams are easily accessible and well connected with each other, which enable them to easily communicate, cooperate and be supportive of one another.

Flexibility: Unlike traditional organizations that are rigid and follow strict HR practices, modern organizations look forward to innovating and bring newer methods to change their workflow. Rather than making their employees follow a monotonous schedule or a 9-6 job, the new-age firms look at offering flexible working hours, lenient leave policies, part-time or off-peak hours, workstation and many other incentives. Traditional organizations are slightly conservative and they try to follow traditional rules and regulation. There are many solutions that companies can explore in order to create a more flexible work atmosphere. Depending on the type of position and responsibilities, the firm could frame a flexible strategy that will fit nearly every employee’s needs.

Risk Management: Often, traditional organizations follow a fixed protocol of maintaining policies to protect any kind of risk that hamper the functioning of an organization or its employees. This leads to employees thinking twice before taking any risks, forcing them to get used to the day-to-day grind. However, modern organizations are more relaxed and encourage employees to take new challenges and make meaningful progress in their work. This enables employees to experiment and face risks instantly.

Employee Morale: Employee morale has the ability to build or break a company's success. Unlike a traditional firm, a modern organization values its employees and does not wait to conduct an annual review to reward their employees. Performance appraisals are conducted frequently along with other employee-morale boosting activities. They are motivated to push the boundaries and develop a positive attitude towards work.

For firms, it is essential to nurture the holistic well-being of their employees so that they feel that their work is more than just a job.