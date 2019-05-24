My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Co-founders

Dubai Startup Hub Shares Practical Tips For Finding The Right Co-Founder

As part of its Co-Founder Dubai program, Dubai Startup Hub, the entrepreneurship arm of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, organized an exclusive event for its participating entrepreneurs to share guidance on how to find the right partners for their respective businesses.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
Independent Journalist
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As part of its Co-Founder Dubai program, Dubai Startup Hub, the entrepreneurship arm of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, organized an exclusive event for its participating entrepreneurs to share guidance on how to find the right partners for their respective businesses.

The event, which took place in April, provided entrepreneurs with legal and human resources advice, as well as mentorship, networking and additional practical tips for finding the right co-founder.

The event, which was held at Dubai Chamber’s headquarters, kicked off with a workshop on human resources led by David Mackenzie, Group Managing Director, Mackenzie Jones, who examined strategies for building long-lasting successful partnerships, finding highly-skilled talent and navigating human resources concerns.

Meanwhile, Shahram Safai, Partner, Afridi & Angell, highlighted important legal aspects related to selecting a co-founder, such as guidelines for drafting contracts, agreements and best practices when sharing work and dividing priorities among the company’s founding partners.

The workshops were followed by networking and mentorship sessions, joined by several successful entrepreneurs including Katharine Budd, co-founder and CEO of NOW Money; Rodrique Nacouzi, Founder of Transcorp; Anna–Liisa Goggs, co-Founder and COO of Consult and Coach for a Cause (C3); and Ihab Fikry, CEO of Al Mentor. The speakers also shared their experiences and lessons learned from their entrepreneurial journeys.

Related: Seven Lessons From My Entrepreneurial Journey

Commenting on the event, H.E. Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, explained that recent research conducted by the Dubai Chamber found that selecting a co-founder remains a key challenge for startups and entrepreneurs.

He added that the Co-Founder program was established to address such obstacles by connecting startups with prospective co-founders and providing the right level of support and guidance during this crucial stage, with the aim of improving the success rate of startups in the region.

A total of 10 startups were shortlisted and selected for the pilot program over the past month. Three co-founder candidates will be selected for each. The selected startups are: Shala Online DMCC, Pacific67 Innovation Studio FZ-LLC, Hayya Middle East, YAH Capital Financial Services LLC, alBeqsha Gifts Trading, whspot, Deliver 2 Mum, ChannelPro, Darb Technologies and Tracking Systems LLC, and Solarino Energy Solutions.

Dubai Chamber launched Dubai Startup Hub in 2016 as an online platform to connect startups, entrepreneurs, developers, venture capitalists and students, enabling them to learn about new opportunities and create new partnerships that stimulate economic growth.

This article was originally published on Dubai Startup Hub and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: Rising To The Occasion: Meet The Finalists Of Dubai Smartpreneur Competition 4.0

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Co-founders

Better Together: Co-Founders Of Dubai-Based Startup WakeCap Hassan Albalawi And Ishita Sood Talk Partnership Pros

Co-founders

Matchmaking For Entrepreneurs: Dubai Startup Hub Launches Co-Founder Dubai Program

Co-founders

'Why I Had to Fire My Co-founder, CEO and Close Friend'