Funding Friday: Grofers Raises $200 Million & SaaS Continues to be the Flavour of the Month
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
- This week’s biggest funding was raised by Grofers. The online grocery start-up raised $200 million in Series F funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund.
- Celebrities and Indians startups are slowly seeing the lines blur. With multiple startups attracting the attention of the entertainment world, here is another one to add. Rannvijay Singha’s Mumbai-based fashion retail startup Disrupt has raised an undisclosed amount in Pre-Series A funding.
- Omnivore-backed agritech startup DeHaat secured $2.84 Mn (INR 20 Cr) from venture debt firm Trifecta Capital.
- Saas is the flavour of the month. Marketing automation and consumer relationship startup Leadsquared raised $3 million in Series A round of funding led by Stakeboat capital.
Here's the "news that entrepreneurs can use". Know what's trending in the Indian business world in 60 seconds.