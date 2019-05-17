My Queue

4 Things to Know

Funding Friday: Grofers Raises $200 Million & SaaS Continues to be the Flavour of the Month

  1. This week’s biggest funding was raised by Grofers. The online grocery start-up raised $200 million in Series F funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund.
  2. Celebrities and Indians startups are slowly seeing the lines blur. With multiple startups attracting the attention of the entertainment world, here is another one to add. Rannvijay Singha’s Mumbai-based fashion retail startup Disrupt has raised an undisclosed amount in Pre-Series A funding.
  3. Omnivore-backed agritech startup DeHaat secured $2.84 Mn (INR 20 Cr) from venture debt firm Trifecta Capital.
  4. Saas is the flavour of the month. Marketing automation and consumer relationship startup Leadsquared raised $3 million in Series A round of funding led by Stakeboat capital.

Here's the "news that entrepreneurs can use". Know what's trending in the Indian business world in 60 seconds.

