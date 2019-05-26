ArabNet Beirut 2019 To Celebrate 10 Years Of Tech And Innovation In June

This year's edition features tracks highlighting a range of industries being transformed by digitization.

Entrepreneurs, it’s time to step up. ArabNet Beirut 2019, one of the most prominent conferences focused on tech, business and innovation in the MENA region, is back to gather entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders and government officials. Now on its 10th consecutive year, held under the Patronage of His Excellency President of the Republic of Lebanon General Michel Aoun, this year’s edition of ArabNet Beirut will take place on June 12-13, at the Seaside Arena, hosting 3,000+ attendees and more than 250 regional and international experts and speakers.

This year’s edition features tracks highlighting a range of industries being transformed by digitization. First off, the Launchpad Forum will revolve around latest trends in entrepreneurship and investment to attract entrepreneurs and investors, while the Ad/Edge Forum, in collaboration with ArabAd magazine, will look into issues in digital media, advertising technology and e-marketing to pull in top agencies, brands, publishers and platforms. Finally, the Finverse Forum will emphasize on issues in digital banking and innovation in financial services with more than 100 bank institutions, fintech startups and tech providers.

Its lineup of speakers is worth a look too: Richard Harris, Partner and Head of EMEA, G Squared; James Tan, Managing Partner, Quest Ventures; Scott Cohen, Chief Innovation Officer, Warner Music Group; Lars Silberbauer, Head of MTV Digital Studios, Senior Vice President at Viacom; Viola Llewellyn, Co-founder & President, Ovamba; and Urszula Bieganska, Head of Marketing - Middle East Africa, LEGO Group, among others.

Promising startups will also get their fair share of spotlight as the conference will feature a Startup Showcase, wherein it brings together 100 startups from Lebanon and across the region and beyond to exhibit and connect with the event’s highly valued audience of entrepreneurs, investors, corporate innovation leaders and more. The event will also gather 100 regional investors across the region, including GINCO Investments (UAE), Riyad TAQNIA Fund (KSA), ST Ventures (KSA), Hala Ventures (KSA), Arzan VC (Kuwait), Shorooq Investments (UAE) and more.

