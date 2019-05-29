My Queue

TECH25

Music Masters of Indian Tech Industry

boAt lists its products on e-commerce marketplaces and also retails offline through Croma stores
Music Masters of Indian Tech Industry
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a sector dominated by established global brands, boAt has ramped up quickly in three years, through its core high-quality audio product line of smart, efficient, stylish and durable ‘hearables’.

boAt lists its products on e-commerce marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Jabong and also retails offline through Croma stores.

According to the founder, Sameer Mehta, “Our brand is known for its intricate audio engineering. When it comes to customer satisfaction, we bring music to their daily routine in a seamless manner, with top notch sound quality and a user experience like none other.”

It recently expanded its product portfolio by launching Alexa powered smart speaker-boAt Stone 700A. Talking about targeting its consumers, he says, “Our constant effort is to adapt to new and innovative technology advancements in the market as our target audience (millennials) is tech savvy and constantly updated.”

The startup last year raised Rs 6 crore from early-stage venture capital firm Fireside Ventures. Kanwaljit Singh, Managing Partner, Fireside Ventures, says, “boAt’s financial performance has been strong and is one of the strongest brands in our portfolio. They identified a white space and came up with a solution. They have created a product line-up that caters specifically to how the Indian consumer wants to listen to music.”

