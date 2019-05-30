My Queue

News and Trends

The Assembly's Show & Tech Exhibition Gears Up To Showcase UAE's DIY Tech Inventions

Have a penchant for invention projects? Here's a chance to show off your ideas.
The Assembly's Show & Tech Exhibition Gears Up To Showcase UAE's DIY Tech Inventions
Image credit: The Assembly
Show & Tech 2018
Entrepreneur Middle East

Have a penchant for invention projects? Here’s a chance to show off your ideas. Show & Tech, an exhibition featuring DIY tech and electronics projects by enthusiasts from across the country, is back for its second edition. Organized by The Assembly, a Dubai-based smart lab, maker space and innovation training center and collaborative workspace, the event will be held on June 8 from 10:00am onwards at in5, in Dubai.

Show & Tech 2018

Whether it’s in AI, machine learning, robotics, IoT, apps, mobility, AR/VR and other future-centric technologies, DIY enthusiasts, students, working professionals and entrepreneurs of all ages are invited to take part and showcase their technology projects to an audience of investors, industry experts and UAE’s entrepreneurial community. The event is held in partnership with in5, Dubai Internet City, Dubai International Academic City, TiE Dubai, Entrepreneur Middle East, Volkswagen, Liv. by EmiratesNBD, Jacky’s Business Solutions and Optimistix Ventures.

Show & Tech 2018

With the success from last year’s event, Prashant K. Gulati, entrepreneur and founder of The Assembly, commented on the upturn of entries for the upcoming show. “This year, we have big prizes for the winning projects, including opportunities to develop their projects further with the right guidance. In support of the UAE’s continued focus on nurturing talent and encouraging innovation, we are working with community innovators and universities as well as the startup ecosystem to provide the opportunity to develop the right technological skills to follow their dreams.”

Head on to the website for more information here: https://showandtech2019.splashthat.com/.

Related: The Assembly: Dubai's Community-Powered Initiative To 'Make Smart Things'

