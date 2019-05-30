My Queue

Healthcare

The Sole Maker

Shapecrunch is a healthcare AI and 3D printing startup that makes custom 3D printed insoles by scanning the feet with just three pictures on the smartphone app
The Sole Maker
Image credit: Facebook/ShapeCrunch
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Aafter working with big medical device players - Medtronic, Zimmer, Smith & Nephew, J&J - in the spine, hips, knees, and trauma implant divisions, Arunan Arivalagan left the USA to start his journey in making custom orthotics via 3D printing.

Shapecrunch is a healthcare AI and 3D printing startup that makes custom 3D printed insoles by scanning the feet with just three pictures on the smartphone app.

The application and solution has enabled hundreds of specialists - podiatrists, orthopedics, physiotherapists, chiropractors - across the world to offer foot solutions.

Once the specialist deems that the patient requires an orthotic, she does not need to wait for Arunan Arivalagan, Co-founder, Shapecrunch  manual casting, or other resources. The patient’s feet is scanned with the app, and the prescription is entered.

The backend team acquires this data and designs the solution using the Machine Learning proprietary algorithm. This insole is then 3D printed using TPU (Thermopolurethane), and then the necessary top cover is applied. The top covers are always applied based on the specific foot problem. This 3D printed insole is then shipped to the doctor/patient within four business days. Talking about expansion plans, Arunan Arivalagan says, “With the growing use of wearables across the world, we expect to be in the wearable market soon.”

