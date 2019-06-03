Innovations That are Driving Healthcare Technology to Address Mass Medicine

Health care sector can reach up to INR 8.6 trillion (US$ 133.44 billion) industry by 2022

June 3, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indian healthcare has witnessed radical changes in its execution off late. Greater awareness about diseases, greater access to medical treatments along with technological advancements in this space has made the sector a thriving one. According to IBEF data, healthcare has become one of India’s largest sectors - both in terms of revenue and employment.

Healthcare majorly includes hospitals, medical devices, clinical trials, outsourcing, telemedicine, medical tourism, health insurance, and medical equipment. Over the years, the sector has seen tremendous traction both by private and public players. IBEF says the sector can reach up to INR 8.6 trillion (US$ 133.44 billion) industry by 2022. In this regard, the government-funded scheme such as Ayushman Bharat which was launched in September 2018 is a great example.

Also, if we say there are immense developments happened in this space, we have to admit that, these have been brought to us by few innovations like Artificial Intelligence, Telemedicine, Blockchain etc.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

We see many experts today discussing how AI is benefitting a business or industry. Few healthcare establishments have also started taking the help of AI in scheduling doctor consultation, follow-up meetings depending on the condition of a certain disease, monitoring the health status of a patient etc. These certainly helped healthcare technology to achieve a new height of maximum accuracy and minimum human intervention.

Blockchain for Healthcare

helps healthcare technology in sharing/keeping data in a decentralized record system unlike the EMRs (Electronic Medical Records). The EMR is locally accessed system whereas the records kept and accessed through Blockchain could be shared, monitored, controlled from everywhere however with greater security and minimal data theft possibilities. Blockchain is certainly a new dimension to healthcare technology when adopted appropriately.

Video and Voice Calling

Video and voice calling has brought tremendous development when it comes to accessing healthcare. This is also practically helpful in India where doctor-patient ratio and for that matter nurse-patient ratio is poor. Video and voice calls make the patients avail doctor consultations and thereby timely treatment.

Diseases centric treatment

India follows a typical doctor-patient relation. Here, we prefer going to the same doctor for different health issues. Be it a Jaundice or eye infection, we go to the same doctor. With the help of technology, the preferred doctor can get in touch with the specialist doctor of that field and get the required treatment easily with the help of HIPPA COMPLIANCE enabled mobile App or similar ethical platforms to get the adequate doorstep healthcare.

Digital Nurse

These days technology also made it possible to see your test reports online and get it in your email; thereby reducing the need of visiting doctor for every prescribed test. Such innovations have brought in the sector by several technology start-ups themselves to save unnecessary time and cost used to consume in such follow-up doctor consultations. Such platform also helps patients to keep track of their reports and go for consultations as per need.

Mobile apps

Several technology companies have also made it simpler for patients in providing maximum health care information and treatment on a single click of their mobile phones. Extremely helpful for working professionals on the go to connect, see and evaluate a certain medical condition and take action.

Smart Medical Devices

A plethora of smart tech-enabled medical devices to detect lifestyle diseases to dispensers that can manage your medication and then wearables like smartwatches to keep a track of your vitals-these devices have brought convenience and ease to the end users leading to new dimensions in healthcare technology altogether.