My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jay Z

Newly Crowned Billionaire Jay-Z Just Invested in a Cookie Company

The mogul's Marcy Venture Partners led a seed round for allergen-free cookie maker Partake Foods.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Newly Crowned Billionaire Jay-Z Just Invested in a Cookie Company
Image credit: Kevin Mazur | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
2 min read

Jay-Z isn't just one of the biggest rappers on the planet; he also owns a record label and holds investments in art, real estate and tech companies such as Uber. In fact, over the past decade, the Brooklyn native amassed a fortune of at least $1 billion, according to Forbes.

Sean Carter's latest investment, through his firm Marcy Venture Partners, is in New Jersey-based Partake Foods, a maker of allergen-free cookies. The $1 million seed round was led by Marcy and included The FactoryBackstage Capital, SoFi Ventures, and Beyond Meat’s Chief Growth Officer, Chuck Muth.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Partake Foods

"Partake has the ingredients to build a mass market brand: compelling values, a great tasting product, and a tenacious and experienced operator," said Larry Marcus, Marcy Venture Partners co-founder and managing director, in a press release. "We are honored to back [Partake Founder] Denise [Woodard] and the team and help grow their business."

Related: 'If You Don't Stand for Something, You Seem to Go Away Fairly Quickly,' Says the Founder of The Gluten Free Bar

Former Coca-Cola national sales director Woodard started Partake Foods in 2016 after her daughter was diagnosed with multiple food allergies. Woodard raised more than $30,000 on Kickstarter to initially fund the business.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Partake Foods

“When I left my career at Coca-Cola in 2017, I literally sold cookies out of my car for six months, demoing every day and meeting store managers and customers," Woodard said in a release. "Our products can now be found in over 300 stores, and we expect to finish this year … in over 1,000 stores. We are so excited to collaborate with the MVP and Factory teams, as they both bring a wealth of knowledge in brand building and scaling consumer companies.”

The press releases says Woodard will use the funds to build out a team, offer different sizes and grow the brand.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Jay Z

Jay-Z to Acquire Scandinavian Music Streaming Company for $56 Million

Ready For Anything

What Scandalized Companies Like Facebook and Uber Can Learn From Jay-Z

Ready For Anything

Hip Hop Legend Damon Dash Explains How His Street Mentality Catapulted Him to the Top