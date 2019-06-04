My Queue

Need to Establish Trust With Your Audience? Leverage Social Proof.

You can't be the only one talking about how great your brand is -- leverage testimonials and reviews to increase audience buy-in.
VIP Contributor
Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence, Entrepreneur
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur Insider's Tip of the Day provides concise input on how you can improve aspects of your business or professional routines.

Social proof is a psychological phenomenon where people look to the actions of others in an attempt to behave correctly in a given situation.

Robert Cialdini discussed this principle in his book, Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion: “We view a behavior as more correct in a given situation to the degree that we see others performing it.”

What does this mean for your brand? Leveraging user generated content, testimonials or reviews can increase the chances of you connecting with a new audience.

Next time you get a great "thank you" email or see a positive social post from a customer, ask if you can share it with your larger audience. Highlight this content in your social media, emails and on your website. 

Need some help with this, or have other digital marketing questions? Book a consulting session with me on Entrepreneur's Ask an Expert platform. My schedule is always up to date, and you can even record the meeting if you'd like. Hope to speak with you soon, and good luck with your next campaign!

