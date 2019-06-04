Need to Establish Trust With Your Audience? Leverage Social Proof.

You can't be the only one talking about how great your brand is -- leverage testimonials and reviews to increase audience buy-in.

June 4, 2019 2 min read

Social proof is a psychological phenomenon where people look to the actions of others in an attempt to behave correctly in a given situation.

Robert Cialdini discussed this principle in his book, Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion: “We view a behavior as more correct in a given situation to the degree that we see others performing it.”

What does this mean for your brand? Leveraging user generated content, testimonials or reviews can increase the chances of you connecting with a new audience.

Next time you get a great "thank you" email or see a positive social post from a customer, ask if you can share it with your larger audience. Highlight this content in your social media, emails and on your website.

