Seven Ways Training and Mechanism Has Evolved to Cater to New age Demands of Organizations

These are the ways in which you can have a perfect training department and the only way of getting it done is by understanding these technologies

June 6, 2019 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Over the last decade, technological interventions have been consistent in restructuring the workspace. In light of this, continuous learning has become imperative for employees to successfully adapt to the changing demands of organizations. The way of learning is also evolving today, with a multitude of learning options available in the ecosystem. The traditional models of learning are neither enough to bridge the gap between employers and employees nor tailored adequately to improve engagement and performance. Hence, there is a dire need to adopt different learning strategies in order to meet the demands of today’s workforce. Needless to say, the requirements of learning for someone just entering the labour market are very different from the ones who have already spent 6 – 8 years in their profession or even the ones who have been working across roles for over two decades.

For the entry-level workforce, the need for learning starts at the induction level itself and the training is more focused towards building elementary and technical skills. Mid-level candidates require continuous workplace training and lifelong learning which enables them to adjust with the rapid pace of change. As for the senior-level workforce, it is crucial to understand the potential and build the right competencies. It is important for organizations to understand the varying requirement and customize learning accordingly. Sustained dialogue between employers and trainers, coordination across government institutions, uniform labour market information, and performance driven reviews is imperative for early identification of skill requirements.

Providing training on multiple platforms, such as classroom, mobile and on-demand, can help eliminate the time crunch that employees usually face. The structure and pattern of learning have been evolving and some key elements of consideration for organizations are:

1. Multiple Classrooms: Multi-form classrooms provide working professionals with a balanced learning platform by bringing the best of OnSite (Face to Face) and OnLine learning together.

2. Technology Enablement: Augmented Reality and Machine Learning have become important for talent development and capability enhancement. Use of web-based learning solutions and mobile learning apps have been instrumental in improving the learning process by making learning more accessible

3. Social Media Interface for Learning: Many organizations have embraced social media tools, and are investing in social collaboration tools to engage with employees and foster a robust learning culture. Some of the key elements include document sharing, discussion forums, blogs, videos etc. to improve the learning functions. The prerogative is driven solution-based learning which helps in driving business outcomes.

4. Adaptive Learning: In the workforce, employees are monitored individually and in real time to determine what learning approach will best suit their needs. Adaptive learning is effective in improving efficiency and employee engagement. It also helps organizations to address retention since it allows employees to build connect, confidence and overall expertise.

5. On-Demand Learning: Today training is available on various platforms which employees can access across devices at flexible hours. Learning has become more accessible and portable. Self- Service Portals provide secure access to company and industry training such that employees can obtain the training at their convenience

6. Bite-Sized Learning: As opposed to traditional courses which typically try to achieve multiple learning objectives, bite-sized learning is normally focused just on one key objective. Bite-sized learning is more easily consumed and makes for better knowledge retention.

7. Continuous Learning: For professional or personal development continuous learning is important to enhance your skills and knowledge. The workforce needs to constantly evolve by having the ability to easily understand and adopt the change in the system and keep themselves equipped to address the evolving demands of the industry.

Leading companies are abandoning traditional methods of learning in favour of more effective solutions often involving technology innovation. With technology advancements and the rapid adoption of social collaboration, learning and development have come a long way.

Learning of the future needs to be closely aligned to the overall organizational strategy in order for companies to achieve better outcomes. Investment in technology, input from business leaders and a futuristic point of view will ensure that learning is driving retention, engagement, and performance.