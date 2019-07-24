Examples of Financial Services Business Ideas

Do you have financial service knowledge? Do you want to turn it into a business? Here are ten examples of financial service business ideas you can gain insights from before starting your own financial services business.

You can use your financial experience to start your own business for private individuals or businesses. You can offer numerous services from bookkeeping to expense reduction analyst and tax accountant. Before you launch your business here are 10 examples of financial services businesses you can gain strategies from:

1. Bookkeeping Service

Are you a detail-orientated person who understands accounting? You could open a bookkeeping service to help small businesses or even individuals during tax season. Before you launch your start-up, here is a bookkeeping service you can learn from:

Business Name: Professional Accounting and Tax Consultants (PATC)

Website: http://www.patc.co.za/

Established Date: 1992

About the business:

PATC offers bookkeeping services that involves tracking and recording their clients accounting activities. Their services include invoicing, payments, and ensuring financial records are up-to-date. Their Their aim is to offer small business owners’ managerial control while they handle the daily accounting tasks.

Innovative business offering

Apart from bookkeeping services, PATC also offers the following services: Accounting, tax consultants, financial statements, business plans, payroll services, business valuation, investment advice and workers compensation.

2. Business Broker

Are you skilled at valuing businesses and brokering deals? You could use your experience and expertise to start a brokerage firm. Before you start offering your services, here is an example of a financial services business you can gain insights from:

Business Name: Triangle Broking Services

Website: http://trianglebroking.co.za/

About the business:

Triangle Broking Services offer to broker the sale of both businesses and franchises and offer to list their client’s business on their website and other platforms. They pre-screen all prospective buyers and require them to sign a confidentiality agreement. Viewings are handled with utmost discretion and confidentiality.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their brokerage services, Triangle Broking Services also offer development of marketing plan, preparation and submission of advertising, assisting buyers and sellers with transferring of licenses and utilities, amongst others. They also list their client’s business on numerous prominent international websites to ensure they find the best buyer for their client.

3. Commodities Day Trader

Do you understand how to trade commodities? Are you willing to risk some to earn some? Then this could be the financial services business idea for you. Before you open a trading account, here is an example of a successful day trader you can learn from:

Business Name: Louis Bacon founder of Moore Global Investments

Website: http://www.mooreglobalinvestments.com/

Established Date: 1989

About the business:

Louis Bacon founded Moore Capital Management and Moore Global Investments, the latter made significant profits by purchasing oil contracts ahead of Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait.

Innovative business offering

In addition to commodity trading, Louis Bacon’s companies also trade in forex. This earned him a significant amount of profits when he shorted the Japanese Nikkei just before the market collapsed.

4. Expense Reduction Analyst

Do you have strong business experience and budgeting skills? Then this could be the financial services business for you. Before you start your expense reduction consulting services, here is a financial services business you can gain strategies from:

Business Name: Expense Reduction Analysts

Website: https://us.expensereduction.com/

Established Date: 1992

About the business:

Expense Reduction Analysts is a specialist in cost and supplier management consultancy. They focus on delivering improved business performance to clients of all sizes in the private and public sector.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their expense reduction analyst consultancy services, they also offer industry expertise in a wide variety of expense categories such as logistics, facility management, corporate and personnel services, banking and financial services, along with telecommunications and information technology.

5. Stock Day Trader

A stock day trader, ideally, buys stocks and sells them once they’ve made a profit. This doesn’t always happen, so you’ll need to know your markets before you venture into stock trading.

Business Name: Tim Grittani

Website: http://timgrittani.com/

Established date: 2011

About the business:

Tim Grittani initially lost all his money, as he didn’t have a strategy and was trading randomly. After taking some lessons and approaching trading with a well thought-out strategy, he attained millionaire status in a little over 2 years.

Innovative business offering

Tim Grittani used penny stock trading. These are volatile low-priced stocks, that can go up by 100% - 500% a day and down just as fast.

6. Tax Preparation Service

If you have experience with tax and like the idea of helping others with their tax preparation, this could be the financial services business idea for you. You can offer tax preparation services to small and large businesses to help them remain compliant during tax season. Before you start advertising your services, here is an example of a tax preparation service business you can gain insights from:

Business Name: Personal Tax Services

Website: https://personaltaxservices.co.za/

About the business:

Personal Tax Services offer personal tax services assisting their clients in competing tax returns on time and in line with all SARS requirements. They also offer advice on the correct procedures in dealing with all tax-related matters for Trusts.

Innovative business offering

In addition to offering tax-related services, Personal Tax Services also offers company secretarial services to assist their clients with the compliance and governance needed to comply with the rules of company ownership and administration.

7. Peer-To-Peer Lending

If you’re financially savvy, you can start your own peer-to-peer lending business. This is when you give small amounts of money to a business or private person, while collecting interest on the returns. Before you start lending out money, here is a successful business you can learn some strategies from:

Business Name: RainFin

Website: https://www.rainfin.com/

Established date: 2012

About the business:

RainFin offers an online marketplace that enables borrowers to access affordable debt capital and investors to access new asset classes. RainFin is a registered credit provider and aims to remove traditional costs and barriers for borrowers and investors through innovative technology, designed to create a transparent and fair marketplace.

Innovative business offering

In addition to the online marketplace, RainFin also offers lower costs compared to traditional bank loan programmes. They pass the savings onto borrowers in the form of competitive rates and to investors in the form of attractive risk-adjusted returns.

8. Retired Presidents Service

Do you know a fair amount of business veterans, company presidents, corporate executives and small business owners? You can create a network of industry experts to assist new business owners. If this sounds interesting, this could be the financial services business idea for you. Before you start reaching out to those you know, here is a financial services business that you can gain insights from:

Business Name: Score

Website: https://www.score.org/find-mentor

About the business:

Score aims to foster vibrant small business communities through mentoring and education. They give volunteers, stakeholders and sponsors the ability to give back to communities through their support of SCORE.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their network of small business owners and industry experts, Score also offer local workshops, webinars and courses, and they offer their network a library of resources to ensure they continue to succeed.

9. Real Estate Appraiser

Do you have experience in the real estate industry? Does the idea of becoming an appraiser of land and structures sound interesting? This could be the financial service business for you. Before you start advertising your services, here is a financial services business you can learn from:

Business Name: Real Insight

Website: http://realinsight.co.za/

About the business:

Real Insight is a boutique real estate advisory services company. They focus on property advisory and valuation services. They offer specialist property investment advice, property research and market analysis.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their real estate advisory services, Real Insights also offers insights across all property types from acquisition to disposal, financing to refinancing. They aim to cover every aspect of their client’s real estate needs.

10. Teach others financial services skills

If you have experience in the financial services industry, you can also teach others your skills. If teaching sounds interesting, this could be the financial services business idea for you. Before you offer your services, here is a financial services business you can gain insights from:

Business Name: BPP

Website: https://www.bpp.com/courses/financial-services

About the business:

BPP works closely with employers and professional bodies to ensure their clients receive real world, relevant learnings that are as future-facing as possible. They offer accountancy and financial services courses to develop clients at every stage and every level of development.

Innovative business offering

In addition to financial services and accounting courses, BPP also offers courses in law, nursing, technology and more. To ensure their clients receive the best possible education in every area they’re interested in.