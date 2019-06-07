My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Cross-selling Strategies and Data-driven Analytics the Key to Driving Business Growth in the Financial Sector

Machine learning tools and Artificial Intelligence can complement traditional cross-sell models by using more data sources to come up with insights to determine future customer behaviour and ascertaining the best channels to tap them
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Cross-selling Strategies and Data-driven Analytics the Key to Driving Business Growth in the Financial Sector
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Chief Strategy Officer-Housing Fin & SME Biz- Magma Fincorp
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Machine learning tools and Artificial Intelligence can complement traditional cross-sell models by using more data sources to come up with insights to determine future customer behaviour and ascertaining the best channels to tap them

Companies are increasingly focusing on increasing customer wallet share as a key strategy to drive business growth. This marks a shift from the earlier trend to widen market share by acquiring new customers. For generations, the business expansion strategies of companies have centred on increasing their customer base. However, in the contemporary technology-driven corporate ecosystem, businesses are largely focused on enhancing value propositions for existing customers through effective cross-selling strategies.

Big Data Revolution

The digital revolution in the financial services industry has bolstered the pace in cross-selling of products. Corporates in the financial services sector are rapidly shifting from opinion surveys to behavioural data, in an effort to better analyze and predict the future behaviour of customers and evaluate potential prospects. This trend is becoming largely popular with the advent of data-driven technologies and the increasing availability of “big data”, particularly digital behaviour data. Customer assessment is done through tracking of their purchases and customers are profiled on the basis of their credit history.

Engaging the Customers

The benefits of customer engagement can be leveraged to drive cross-selling of products and reduce the cost of acquisition. It is estimated that onboarding new customers are likely to cost 8-10 times more than selling related products to existing clients. Moreover, cross-selling also has the potential to boost customer retention exponentially.  A deeper connect on a personal level ensures superior quality of customers and is crucial to a greater understanding of their behavioural traits. A customer begetting another customer acts as a self-sustaining proposition for boosting business growth and development and is key to expanding the market for the products of a company.

Customer-centric Operations

With company operations becoming increasingly customer-centric in the financial sector, the Net Promoter Score (NPS) is emerging as a vital parameter for assessing customer loyalty to a brand. To put it simply, the higher the number of customers recommending the use of a particular product, the higher is the NPS. The financial services industry is placing a high onus on NPS which is a key metric of gauging customer engagement and brand value and is the best measure to anchor a company’s customer experience management.  Given that there exists a clear correlation between NPS and the sales and profitability of a financial institution, the importance of the NPS measurement in the banking and financial services industry cannot be overlooked. In most cases, it is observed that higher the NPS, better is the top line and bottom line of the institution. Measurement of the NPS on a regular basis provides the organization with an accurate idea of the number of loyal customers. Improvement in the score forms an integral part of boosting the market positioning of a product.  

Business Model

New business models should deploy data-based analytics to effectively assess customer buying preferences. Machine learning tools and Artificial Intelligence can complement traditional cross-sell models by using more data sources to come up with insights to determine future customer behaviour and ascertaining the best channels to tap them.

Building effective cross-selling strategies are proving to be a key challenge area for financial institutions. It is definitely not going to become easy as customer expectations are quickly changing and digital disruptors are entering the market with continuous experimentation in new digital sales tools.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

These 5 'Jetpacks' Just Won Big at an International Competition to Build Personal Flying Devices

Technology

Importance of Technology in Sustainable Farming

Technology

Innovations That are Driving Healthcare Technology to Address Mass Medicine