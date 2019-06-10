5 Gadgets to Buy in June and Appreciate Technology's New Innovations

What's new in the market? What to buy? We have you sorted

June 10, 2019 3 min read

There is no right time when it comes to exploring the world of gadgets. While our hearts desire for the best, it isn’t always what your bank permits. However, with technology always coming up with something, we are always bombarded with options. June seems to be no different. This might be the perfect time for you to buy some uber cool gadgets and satisfy your techie self.

But what’s the best available in the market and where to bet your money on? Entrepreneur India’s June Tech Guide has got you covered! Here are 5 gadgets that require your attention right this moment.

Sony HT-X8500 Soundbar

Be it watching something or listening to music, a great soundbar makes all the difference. If you are looking for a good soundbar, Sony has just launched the HT-X8500 which comes with Dolby Atmos. Considering its well-established reputation in the market making a bet on this product won’t be a bad option if the cinematic quality sound is something that you want. Just hook it with your television set and enjoy the dual subwoofer with deep bass. Plus the sleek look makes it a stunner.

Fossil Sport

The wait has finally come to an end as Fossil Sport has finally hit the Indian market. It goes without a say that people are been eagerly waiting for this smartwatch and the news comes as a treat for many. Coming with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, this watch is your ideal fitness companion. Available in six colours along with 28 silicon watch strap options, every day is going to be a new day when you wear it.

Redmi 7A

The most-anticipated phone Redmi 7A by Xiaomi has already been launched in the home market China and will soon be hitting the shelves in India on June 18. The phone is a successor to Redmi 6A, a phone that shook the market with his feature and budget. The phone is expected to available at the same price but will come with few upgraded features. The phone will have a 5.45-inch HD display, 13MP primary camera and 5MP front camera, 12nm Snapdragon 439 chip and a better battery life of 4,000mAh.

boAt Stone 1400

Looking for a sturdy portable speaker that can be your mate even during the worst of time? boAt Stone 1400 is your go-to-buddy. This water-resistant piece comes with a 70mm driver that promises a wonderful audio experience. Be it a trip, hiking or party, this is going to be your one and only.

Asus TUF FX505DT

For those who love gaming, they totally understand the value and importance of a gaming laptop. While for many of us, a laptop is just a laptop, for game Greeks it is a piece that makes or break their entire experience. Asus has been one of the perfecting gaming laptops and their latest TUF FX505DT is a dreamy piece, to say the least. Coming with 15.6 full HD screen, NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphic card and AMD Ryzen processor, this is undoubtedly a great buy. In case you can shell some more money just go for its higher model FX705DT.

