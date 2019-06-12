The Art of Client Communication

If you take days to reply, you won't be selling yourself very well

June 12, 2019

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur India

Many people who run a business, fail to recognise just how vital client communication is. Another mistake they make is believing that being an excellent communicator translates to being good at client communication. The reality is, it’s an art that needs to be mastered.

Client communication is one of the most solid building blocks to creating a successful business. Here’s precisely how you can become a pro at client communication.

1. Always Respond Promptly

If you’re selling things, you want to be the first one to answer. Very often, a sale will go to the person who responds first.

Even if you aren’t able to give all of the information right away, you should still respond. Get into the habit of replying to clients immediately, even if it is just a simple “I’ll get back to you with more information later on.”

Being prompt when replying showcases how professional you are, and gives your client an early indication of what it would be like to work with you.

If you take days to reply, you won’t be selling yourself very well.

2. Don’t be a Robot

It might be tempting to use an automatic message to reply, but the client’s do not respond well to that. People like to make human connections, and a robot answering to them will not suffice.

Also, don’t be too formal or scripted in your own responses. Write how you speak, be conversational, and even make a couple of jokes.

Obviously, keep everything professional, but show your personality too. People buy from other people, not a scripted sales machine.

3. Be Curious

You can’t pretend to be curious either if that’s the case, it’s just transparent.

As a business owner, you have to be genuinely interested in everything around you. This includes your client’s and their businesses. Ask them questions, learn about them, and find out their story. Not only will this help you understand your client, but it’ll also provide you with a network of people.

Treat every client interaction like any other conversation. Have a chat with them, ask questions, and try to learn something in the process.

This will help you build a meaningful connection, but also highlight how exactly you can help them.

4. Take a Few Writing Lessons

These don’t have to be formal writing lessons if you don’t want. The purpose of this is so that you can answer emails in the right way.

Phone calls take up too much time, and you’ll soon realize that client’s need to email you and vice versa. This is where clear, concise, and well-written emails come into practice.

Avoid huge paragraphs - try to break them up into smaller, 5 sentenced words. Use headers, and always end emails with any next steps you’re willing to take.

For the most part, clients are forgiving with spelling and grammar errors - just don’t make them too often.

5. Under Promise

Don’t just under promise, but over deliver too. If you believe that you can have a project finished early, don’t tell that to your client - just over deliver.

Beating a deadline makes you look like a hero, meeting a deadline is still very professional, and missing a deadline is easily forgiven if you have an excellent track record.

The takeaway: clients are just people who need your help. They went to be understood on a human level.

Make sure you’re communicating well with your clients, or you could be sabotaging yourself. These little hints and tips help you when communicating with clients.