Video Marketing

Create Engaging Marketing Campaigns With This All-In-One Video Software

Get a one-year subscription to Moovly for just $99.
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You'll hear it thousands of times while building your business online: content is king. But when it comes to breaking through the noise of the online world, video content reigns supreme. It shouldn't just be a small piece of your marketing strategy on social media; it should be the main piece. But hiring a team of editors to create engaging videos can get pricy, fast.

Fortunately, there are other options. With a Moovly Video Maker Pro Plan Subscription, you can create stunning videos to advertise or explain your business, engage lazy buyers, retain current clients, and boost conversions, easily from your computer. All you need is an internet connection.

Moovly's easy-to-use customizable video software allows business, small or large, to create whatever kind of video they need with an intuitive editor and a treasure trove of professional templates. You can either start from scratch or choose one of the software's numerous templates. Then, all you have to do is drag and drop videos, images, and sounds, and edit to your heart's content. Like what you see? Download it or share it online with just a mouse click.

The best part, though, is it's super affordable. Usually $299 for a one-year subscription, you can sign up for a Moovly Video Maker Pro Plan now for just $99 — 66 percent off the original price.

