"Scale-Up Africa" To Be Theme Of Dubai Chamber's Fifth Global Business Forum Africa In November 2019

GBF Africa 2019 will bring together African and UAE government and business leaders to explore avenues of economic cooperation and facilitate bilateral trade and investment flows.

June 18, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The role of public-private cooperation and startups in driving economic growth are among the key topics to be addressed at the fifth edition of the Global Business Forum Africa (GBF Africa) that will be hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Dubai Chamber) this year. Set to take place on November 18 and 19, under the theme “Scale-Up Africa”, GBF Africa 2019 will bring together African and UAE government and business leaders to explore avenues of economic cooperation and facilitate bilateral trade and investment flows, Dubai Chamber announced in a statement.

Organised under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the fifth GBF Africa is part of Dubai Chamber’s Global Business Forum series, which focuses emerging markets across Africa, Latin America and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The high-level forum will place a key focus on forging the connections that will enable scale up, and explore how public and private sector players in Africa and the UAE can work together for sustainable partnerships.

“The forum offers an unrivaled opportunity for key decision makers to explore investment opportunities in Africa and forge new partnerships that pave the way for mutual benefits and economic growth,” H.E. Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said in a statement. “This year’s theme highlights the importance of sustainable development as an engine and catalyst for economic and social progress in Africa, while it also sets the tone for constructive dialogue about key trends that are driving the continent’s next phase of growth.”

A scene from GBF Africa in 2017. Image credit: Dubai Chamber.

H.E. Buamim said the event also supports Dubai Chamber’s international strategy and ongoing expansion efforts in Africa, where the organisation currently operates four representative offices in Ethiopia, Ghana, Mozambique, and Kenya, adding that the upcoming forum would offer valuable insights on business potential in promising African markets that has yet to be fully explored. He added that, over the years, the GBF Africa has established itself as one of the world’s leading platforms that fosters cooperation between Africa and the UAE and positions Dubai as a global gateway for African companies.

Over the last four editions of GBF Africa, the forum has welcomed 20 heads of state and 95 ministers and government officials from the African continent, as well as 6,300 business leaders, executives and decision-makers from 65 countries. Standard Bank and Invest Africa are supporting the upcoming forum as event partners.

This article was originally published on Dubai Startup Hub and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: Dubai Chamber's Chamberthon In Rwanda Pairs Entrepreneurs From The UAE And Africa To Build A Cross-Border Mentorship Program