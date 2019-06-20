My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Hub71 And MITEF Pan Arab Collaborate To Boost MENA's Tech Startups

Hub71 and MITEF Pan Arab are teaming up to support MENA tech startups.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Hub71 And MITEF Pan Arab Collaborate To Boost MENA's Tech Startups
Image credit: Hub71
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Abu Dhabi’s business incubator Hub71 -a tech hub initiative by Mubadala Investment Company, Microsoft, SoftBank Vision Fund and Abu Dhabi Global Market- is teaming up with MIT Enterprise Forum Pan Arab to bolster MENA’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.

As startups continue to sprout in the region, Mahmoud Adi, Head of Hub71, says it’s harder to find pathways to scale. “With Hub71’s unique combination of access to capital, local and global networks and major technology and business partners coupled with an attractive regulatory environment, we can make that next step easier. Our partnership with MITEF Pan Arab demonstrates our commitment to the region’s exceptional talent and will further enable Hub71 to be a global launchpad for innovation.”

Investments in MENA-based startups have increased between 2015 and 2018, with 404 deals taking place across the region in 2018, according to a report by MENA investment data platform Magnitt. The joint partnership aims to support entrepreneurs to grow globally. Through the partnership with Hub71, MITEF Pan Arab will leverage its network of alumni to bring in new tech entrepreneurs to Abu Dhabi to grow tech startups in Abu Dhabi and across the world.

Hala Fadel, Chair at MIT Enterprise Forum Pan Arab, is keen on how the partnership will impact the ecosystem, saying, “Since we started in 2005, MIT Enterprise Forum Pan Arab contributed to shifting the mindset of thousands of Arabs towards entrepreneurship and innovation. We want to partner with Hub71 to leverage our network of alumni to bring to Abu Dhabi new tech entrepreneurs who will benefit from both our networks to expand and grow global tech startups.”

Related: Act Local, Think Global: How Saudi Arabia's Entrepreneurs Are Growing Their Enterprises Internationally

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

This Camera Can Help Protect Your Home for $3 a Month

News and Trends

Amazon Is Working on Wearables That Can Read Your Emotions

News and Trends

ArabNet Beirut 2019 To Celebrate 10 Years Of Tech And Innovation In June