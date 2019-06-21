From Flying Cars to Drone Delivery, Smart Future Will Soon Become Reality.

Here is how zomato, Uber and Amazon are taking giant technology leaps

June 21, 2019 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Technology has revolutionized our world and lives. It has made our lives better, faster, easier and fun. It has given us multi functional devices that have put everything at the touch of a button. From the way we communicate to the way we travel, its changing and evolving rapidly every day. Social media isn’t the only big statement technology has made by making the way we connect and interact with the world. From Google to Netflix to virtual reality, technology has indeed opened up various avenues of communication and interaction. Let’s take a look at the Amazon, Uber and Zomato’s recent announcements and how they are changing the way we shop, eat and travel.

Uber’s Flying cars

Uber recently announced its plan to start testing its flying cars in Melbourne. They are currently working on designing their flying vehicles and also in talks with organization to create an air traffic control system to manage their flying vehicles.

The ride hailing app plans to start testing its flying taxis in Melbourne from 2020, three years before its expected launch. Melbourne’s test flights will take passengers from one of the Westfield shopping centers to city’s International Airports. The journey which takes 25 minutes by car will be covered in 10 minutes by these vehicles. Passengers will be able to access the service from Uber app and book these flights like any other ride. They will have to manage their travel from the sky sports on their own though. It seems like flying cars will be a reality very soon if Uber’s successfully tests this technology.

Xanthus and Pegasus- Amazon’s recent minions

Amazon robotics recently showcased two new additions to its primary robots family. Xanthus and Pegasus are two new robots that move products around its warehouse. The company already had robots in their warehouse for some time. Wheeled machines carry shelves and conveyors sort and route items for packing.

Xanthus is an upgrade on already existing system of robots. Pegasus is a smaller robot than Xanthus and takes appropriate form when transporting the load through conveyor belt. The company believes the single package delivery system will further the efficiency in the warehouse. As compared to other companies, Amazon is at the forefront of developing more advanced robots. Unlike its competitors Google and Facebook, Amazon’s bottom role depends on moving and sorting billions of items through fulfillment centers.

Zomato Drones Delivery

Zomato recently tested its flying drone successfully for food delivery. The Gurgaon based food delivery firm wants to reduce the amount of delivery time through aerial route. Zomato had acquired TechEagle Innovation, a local startup which works exclusively on drones.

According to Zomato the test drone was able to successfully cover a distance of 5kms in about 10 minutes with peak speed of 80 kmph, carrying a payload of 5kgs. The test was conducted using a hybrid drone which had a fusion of rotary wing and fixed wings on a single drone. Zomato claims that drone is very lightweight with inbuilt sensors to avoid static and dynamic objects. The drones are fully automated but are currently being tested with pilot supervision to ensure absolute safety.

Uber and Amazon are also gearing up to introduce the air drones for food delivery. Surely technology is pushing the companies to innovate and put their best creative foot forward. Well we are excited to try out these products for ourselves and wish they become reality sooner.