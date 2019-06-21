Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: Which Is The One That Satisfies the Gaming Junkie in You?

When both phones are giving head to head competition to each other, which one will you pick?

June 21, 2019 5 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

To say India has become a great hub for the smartphones industry would be the most right thing to say. Last few years have seen a new war between smartphone companies competing to launch the best phone for the consumer. Every month a new phone pops up in the market spoiling us with choices.

There was a time when smartphones were just about making calls and checking a few social media apps, but the gaming app has changed how one looks at the market. Just last month BlackShark entered the Indian with Black Shark 2, introducing the game junkies to a new world of gaming smartphones. However, giving it a tough competition is Nubia’s newly launched Red Magic 3 that just dropped in the Indian market.

The mere fact that we love working our thumbs continuously on phone screens playing games like PUBG, Asphalt 9, Fortnite, Into The Dead and more, have opened doors for altogether a new segment of gaming phones.

Nubia Red Magic 3 and Black Shark 2 are the two leading players and both phones are giving head to head competition to each other, but which one is the right pick for gamers is the main question. Entrepreneur India decided to find on, which phone wins the toss.

The 3 Pointer Review

• Both the phones come with a Snapdragon 855 chipset and system cooling.

• Talking about the screen Black Shark 2 has a pressure sensitive display while the Red Magic 3 has a 90Hz OLED display.

• Price: Black Shark 2 starts at Rs 39,999 and the Red Magic 3 starts at Rs 35,999.

Epic Specifications

When we talk about anything related to gaming, the whole point of the device is to give you features that no one does. Be it your gaming laptop or phone, the gadget is manufactured keeping those specifications in mind.

Snapdragon 855 and system cooling, the phone has all features epic gaming experience. The phone comes along its own gaming accessories that will be loved by various players. Red Magic 3, on the other hand, is cheaper on your pocket plus also this flagship-grade phone has its own exclusive gaming technologies.

Both the phones are magical, powerful wrapped up in a small body that is easy to carry. While both have some similar features, they work in a different manner, giving you distinct experience.

Main Features

Smartphone Nubia Red Magic 3 Black Shark 2 Display Size (inch) and Resolution (Pixels) 6.65 1080 x 2340 6.39 1080 x 2340 Display Type and Dimension (mm) AMOLED 171.7 x 78.5 x 9.7 AMOLED 163.6 x 75 x 8.8 Dual SIM Yes (Nano) Yes (Nano) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core GPU Adreno 640 Adreno 640 RAM 8, 12 GB 6,8 GB Ruggedness — Splashproof On-Board Memory 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Primary Camera 48 MP, f/1.7 48 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 Secondary Camera 16 MP, f/2.0 20 MP, f/2.0 Autofocus System Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Camera Array Single Camera Dual-camera Video Capture 4320@15fps, 2160p@30/60fps 1080p@30fps Flash LED flash LED flash OS Version Android 9.0 Android 9.0 AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD Fingerprint Scanner Yes, rear button Yes, In-display 3.5mm jack Yes No Radio No No USB Type Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 Battery (mAh) 5,000 mAh 4,000 Fast Charging Yes, fast battery charging 27W Yes, fast battery charging 27W Color Variants Black, Red, Camouflage, Red/Blue Black, Silver, Blue Price Starts at Rs 35,999 Starts at Rs 39,990

The Gaming Experience

Moving to a vital aspect, both phones satisfy the consumer in their own way and give neck-to-neck competition to the user. The Red Magic 3 blows you with its cooling system which is as good as a personal computer and 90Hz refresh rate and the Black Shark 2’s pressure sensitive display and fingerprint sensor takes it to another level.

Sturdy or Sleek?

Like any gaming device, the makers have taken special care of the Black Shark 2 look giving it a chunky body which is essential for long gaming sessions. The phone has a sturdy and rugged feel and two LED strips. The green accent that is around the frame makes it pretty attractive and impressive.

On the other hand, the Red Magic 3 comes with an elegant all-metal body which gives it a slick look. The rear panel comes with a large RGB LED strip. If you love graphics the Camo version is totally worth a buy. The phone also has 3.5mm headphone jack which the Black Shark 2 doesn’t have.

Who Has The Upper Hand?

The price is one of the factors that push the Black Shark 2 behind in the game. Black Shark ranges between INR 39,999 – INR 49,999 for a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage/ 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, respectively. While, the Red Magic 3 ranges between INR 35,999 – INR 46,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage/ 12GB RAM and 256GB, respectively.

The advantage the Red Magic 3 has over the Black Shark 2 is that its base variant gives a lot more in reasonable price compared to its competitors. To put it simply, the Black Shark offers a better gaming experience at a premium range while the other has its target right.