My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Smartphones

Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: Which Is The One That Satisfies the Gaming Junkie in You?

When both phones are giving head to head competition to each other, which one will you pick?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: Which Is The One That Satisfies the Gaming Junkie in You?
Image credit: Twitter/ Instagram
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Editor, Entrepreneur India
5 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

To say India has become a great hub for the smartphones industry would be the most right thing to say. Last few years have seen a new war between smartphone companies competing to launch the best phone for the consumer. Every month a new phone pops up in the market spoiling us with choices.

There was a time when smartphones were just about making calls and checking a few social media apps, but the gaming app has changed how one looks at the market. Just last month BlackShark entered the Indian with Black Shark 2, introducing the game junkies to a new world of gaming smartphones. However, giving it a tough competition is Nubia’s newly launched Red Magic 3 that just dropped in the Indian market.

The mere fact that we love working our thumbs continuously on phone screens playing games like PUBG, Asphalt 9, Fortnite, Into The Dead and more, have opened doors for altogether a new segment of gaming phones.

Nubia Red Magic 3 and Black Shark 2 are the two leading players and both phones are giving head to head competition to each other, but which one is the right pick for gamers is the main question. Entrepreneur India decided to find on, which phone wins the toss.

The 3 Pointer Review

•    Both the phones come with a Snapdragon 855 chipset and system cooling.

•    Talking about the screen Black Shark 2 has a pressure sensitive display while the Red Magic 3 has a 90Hz OLED display.

•    Price: Black Shark 2 starts at Rs 39,999 and the Red Magic 3 starts at Rs 35,999.

Epic Specifications

When we talk about anything related to gaming, the whole point of the device is to give you features that no one does. Be it your gaming laptop or phone, the gadget is manufactured keeping those specifications in mind.

Snapdragon 855 and system cooling, the phone has all features epic gaming experience. The phone comes along its own gaming accessories that will be loved by various players. Red Magic 3, on the other hand, is cheaper on your pocket plus also this flagship-grade phone has its own exclusive gaming technologies.

Both the phones are magical, powerful wrapped up in a small body that is easy to carry. While both have some similar features, they work in a different manner, giving you distinct experience.

Main Features

Smartphone

 Nubia Red Magic 3

Black Shark 2

Display Size (inch) and Resolution (Pixels)

6.65

1080 x 2340

6.39

1080 x 2340

Display Type and Dimension (mm)

AMOLED

171.7 x 78.5 x 9.7

AMOLED

163.6 x 75 x 8.8

Dual SIM

Yes (Nano)

Yes (Nano)

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

CPU Cores

Octa-core

Octa-core

GPU

Adreno 640

Adreno 640

RAM

8, 12 GB

6,8 GB

Ruggedness

Splashproof

On-Board Memory

128, 256 GB

128, 256 GB

Sensors

Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Primary Camera

48 MP, f/1.7

48 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2

Secondary Camera

16 MP, f/2.0

20 MP, f/2.0

Autofocus System

Phase detection autofocus

Phase detection autofocus

Camera Array

Single Camera

Dual-camera

Video Capture

4320@15fps, 2160p@30/60fps

1080p@30fps

Flash

LED flash

LED flash

OS Version

Android 9.0

Android 9.0

AI (Smart Assistant)

Google Assistant

Google Assistant

GPS

Yes

Yes

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot

Bluetooth

v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD

v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD

Fingerprint Scanner

Yes, rear button

Yes, In-display

3.5mm jack

Yes

No

Radio

No

No

USB Type

Type-C reversible connector

Type-C reversible connector

USB Standard

USB 2.0

USB 2.0

Battery (mAh)

5,000 mAh

4,000

Fast Charging

Yes, fast battery charging 27W

Yes, fast battery charging 27W

Color Variants

Black, Red, Camouflage, Red/Blue

Black, Silver, Blue

Price

Starts at Rs 35,999

Starts at Rs 39,990

The Gaming Experience

Moving to a vital aspect, both phones satisfy the consumer in their own way and give neck-to-neck competition to the user. The Red Magic 3 blows you with its cooling system which is as good as a personal computer and 90Hz refresh rate and the Black Shark 2’s pressure sensitive display and fingerprint sensor takes it to another level.

Sturdy or Sleek?

Like any gaming device, the makers have taken special care of the Black Shark 2 look giving it a chunky body which is essential for long gaming sessions. The phone has a sturdy and rugged feel and two LED strips. The green accent that is around the frame makes it pretty attractive and impressive.

On the other hand, the Red Magic 3 comes with an elegant all-metal body which gives it a slick look. The rear panel comes with a large RGB LED strip. If you love graphics the Camo version is totally worth a buy. The phone also has 3.5mm headphone jack which the Black Shark 2 doesn’t have.

Who Has The Upper Hand?

The price is one of the factors that push the Black Shark 2 behind in the game. Black Shark ranges between INR 39,999 – INR 49,999 for a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage/ 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, respectively. While, the Red Magic 3 ranges between INR 35,999 – INR 46,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage/ 12GB RAM and 256GB, respectively.

The advantage the Red Magic 3 has over the Black Shark 2 is that its base variant gives a lot more in reasonable price compared to its competitors. To put it simply, the Black Shark offers a better gaming experience at a premium range while the other has its target right.  

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Smartphones

Smartphones Have Officially Crushed Digital Cameras

Smartphones

#5 Hidden Tricks and Tips on OnePlus 7 Pro That Proves It is A Flagship Killer

Smartphones

#5 Budget Smartphones With Huge Battery Backup