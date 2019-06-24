Indian Automobile Market Set to Go Green with Electric Vehicles

Kia motors is thinking of launching low cost electric vehicles in India next year as Indian automobile market is gearing up for the launch of a slew of EVs this year.

Electric vehicles are set to change the Indian automobile market in 2019-2020. These vehicles are fuel free, clean and environment friendly as compared to petrol and diesel ones. Indian automobile industry has been reeling under the lack of any long range electric vehicles. In a bid to boost electric car adoption in India, the government has proposed waiving off road tax on electric vehicles in India.

Kia Motors has announced that it is considering launching a low cost electric vehicle for India in collaboration with Hyundai Motors. Currently the cost of electric vehicles is very high for Indian Market so they want personal usage for EVs to be included in FAME 2 scheme in India. Indian automobile market is getting ready for a slew of other electric vehicles set to launch in 2019 and 2020. Here are the most anticipated electric vehicles set to launch soon.

Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Motors is going to launch Kona Electric in India on 9th July 2019. It will be the first long range electric vehicle to be sold in India. It offers options for fast charging along with powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, cruise control and a host of other features. It is priced between Rs 20 to 25 lakhs and is available in two versions based on battery pack.

MG EZS

MG EZS will be their first all electric SUV in India. It’s expected to launch in December 2019 as rival to Hyundai Kona. It will be imported as completely built unit and is expected to cost nearly 25 lakhs. It is expected to have iSmart connected tech such as remote engine start, remote AC control, over the air updates, geofencing and more.

Maruti Wagon R EV

Maruti Suzuki recently announced its plan to launch electric vehicles in India by 2020. It will be launched at Rs 7 lakh price range. This price would include the subsidies that have rolled-out to all electric and hybrid vehicles under the FAME or Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicles scheme. The new electric vehicle is expected to be spacious and have different design.

Mahindra EKUV100

Mahindra is the frontrunner in the budding electric vehicle market in India. It is expected to go on sale in India by mid 2019. It is priced around Rs 8- 10 lakh. Technical details are not fully available but it is claimed to have range of 140km with fast charging in just an hour.

TATA Altroz EV

The TATA Altroz was revealed at 2019 Geneva International Motor show and revealed some swanky features like front grille without vents and a flat floor that increases cabin space. The electric vehicle is expected to launch after April 2020. It is priced around 14 lakh.

The cost for electric vehicles is very high in India. As a country we lack proper infrastructure and need government policy to make it affordable. We need government support to ease out the policies especially for long range vehicles. Globally electric vehicles are evolving the automobile market and Indian cities are in dire need of fuel free vehicles.