Prime Minister Narendra Modi Urges for India to 'Move Forward as a Country'

On the 44th anniversary of emergency, PM pays homage to thousands who lost their lives during the tragic period and talks about economy, aspirations of new India

June 25, 2019 3 min read

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha in motion of thanks on the President’s address. He spoke and addressed few points in his address. Here are few points he discussed briefly in his address.

People’s aspirations and opportunity to move ahead

Modi mentioned that as addressed in the speech of President, we should more forward as a country and overcome obstacles together. He also said that 2019 Lok Sabha elections reflect that people are thinking about the good of the nation. With this spirit he said Indian should fulfill the dream of a strong, prosperous and inclusive nation. On winning the election, he said that what matters to him is he got the opportunity to serve 130 crore Indian again and do work that will make a positive difference in the lives of citizens.

On Opposition

Narendra Modi took a dig at the opposition party by saying they have lost their roots as they have risen so much that they can't see beneath them. He continued his attack and mentioned previous PM’s and how the likes of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narasimha Rao were not appreciated for their work. He said congress didn’t even appreciate Manmohan Singh.

He also slammed Congress on the 44th anniversary of Emergency by saying the spirit of Constitution was trampled, media was gagged and judiciary was bullied.

Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary

He said that Gandhi’s birthday is a landmark occasion as we also complete 75 years of independence this year. He urged everyone to celebrate both occasions with great vigour and reminded that thousands of men and women sacrificed their lives for independence.

Conservation of water resources

Modi spoke on water conservation and how it’s everyone’s responsibility to save water. He urged all NGO’s and other organizations to spread awareness about the same and help Jal Shakti Ministry in their initiative. He mentioned Ambedkar and how he worked diligently on waterways and irrigation. He also mentioned that Sardar sarovar dam was the brainchild of Sardar Patel and when he was CM of Gujarat he even sat on hunger strike for the project.

Economy, 2G scam and Triple Talaq bill

He urged people to take collective effort to make India a $5 trillion economy. He mentioned the make in India initiative as one such step taken by the BJP government. He mocked congress leader Adhir Ranjan’s jibe over Sonia and Rahul Gandhi with the comment that it’s not an emergency and laws are there to deal with everyone properly. He also urged people to not link triple talaq bill with religion as it’s empowering women.