My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Funding

'Trep Talk: Top Investors From The MENA Region Share Tips On What To Include In Your Pitch Deck

MENA investors share their pet peeves and main preferences on what they'd like to see in a pitch deck.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
'Trep Talk: Top Investors From The MENA Region Share Tips On What To Include In Your Pitch Deck
Image credit: Entrepreneur ME
Contributor
Independent Journalist
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At the 2019 Enterprise Agility Forum, Amer Alaily, Senior Principal at Mubadala Capital – Ventures, Hamdi Osman, Chairman, FundedByMe MENA, Leen Nabulsi, COO, Dubai Smart City Accelerator, and Khaled Talhouni, Managing Director, Wamda Capital, shared their pet peeves and main preferences on what they'd like to see in a pitch deck.

1. Keep it short

“The last thing we want to see is a very long deck that goes into too many details,” Dubai Smart City's Nabulsi said at the forum. “What you want to do is get the investors excited: so most importantly, include the idea, the problem and the solution that you're providing.” She also advised founders to share the story behind why they started, along with potential traction, the revenue model, and competitors or comparisons in the market to understand what the model is about.

Wamda's Talhouni added: “I'd say it's what your eye darts to immediately when you see the pitches– so, a clear articulation of the problems. We don't want to see 10 slides till you get to understanding what it is the issue or pain point you're willing to tackle.”

2. Show the IIR

“I call it the IIR, which is issue, impact and recommendation,” noted FundedByMe's Osman. “I want to know what the issues are, I want to know what's the impact in case nothing gets done about that issue, and I want to know what the recommendation is. So that way, your investor immediately has everything right there and then.”

Related: Turning The Tide: Growth Hacks For When Business Is Bad

3. Draw the link between the issue and the founder

“Personally, what I look for is definitely the issue, but also the link between the issue and the founder,” Mubadala's Alaily pointed out. “We like to invest in founders that are really obsessed with what they're doing, and they go six or seven levels deep. They have a mastery of the industry, the players, and how they differentiate their solution, and how their solution is actually 10 times more efficient and effective than the current solution.

So, really put high value on the issue, but also the founder's experience, and why he or she are actually able to solve this versus the rest. At the seed stage, 95% of our decision is based on the person across the table from us: who is that person, and are we trusting them with our money.”

4. Identify where you are in the lifecycle

Current traction is really important, Talhouni said. “So, identify where you are in the company's lifecycle because that helps the investor understand how to segment it. Also [provide] a sense of how big the market is– so, the investible market, and an understanding of the impact of how big that change is.”

Related: Show Me The Money: The Right Way To Invest In MENA's Entrepreneurs

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Funding

Show Me The Money: The Right Way To Invest In MENA's Entrepreneurs

Funding

3 Warning Signs That Your Startup Isn't Positioned to Secure Funding

Funding

5 Ways to Start a Business with Cheap or Free Money