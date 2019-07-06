My Queue

Productivity

Try This for Better Mental Performance

Staying in ketosis can help you think more clearly and use your energy more efficiently.
Try This for Better Mental Performance
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The Keto Diet is the hottest new diet around — and it can do more than just help you lose weight. Consuming less than 25g of carbs per day puts your body in a state of ketosis, where it burns fat for fuel instead of glucose. The potential results are a slimmer, more energized you with a greater focus for making important decisions.

However, staying in ketosis every day when you’re rushing to meet deadlines isn’t easy. Before you give in and grab that cereal bar, check out TruBrain Ketones.

TruBrain Ketones gives your body a natural nudge to help you stay in ketosis. Your body produces ketones through diet, fasting, and ketones themselves, and this supplement uses raw, premium Ketone Ester for Keto-friendly shakes on the go.

Adding TruBrain to your daily regimen can help you maintain your post-gym burn, and it may improve your brain’s metabolism for faster thinking. You’ve got to stay on your toes when you’re an entrepreneur, and adding TruBrain to your Keto diet could help you with focus and energy when you need it the most.

Usually a tub of tasty chocolate TruBrain Ketones costs $65, but right now it’s on sale for only $49 (24% off).

