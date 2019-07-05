Budget 2019: Here's The Full List Of What Got Costly and What Got Cheap!

How is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new budget affecting our pockets? Here's a compiled list, know what got costlier and what got cheap

After the sweeping victory, the first Union Budget (Bahi-Khata) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is out and it has something or the other for everyone. Like any other budget, this one has its highs and lows. While there is a sign of relief for some, there are few who also feel the budget could have been better.

The budget focuses to boost its investment and the government’s core focus will be on the social sector and its advancement. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented Union Budget 2019 in Parliament. She announced how the government plans to sell India’s first global sovereign bonds. This will help revive economic growth and simplify rules for overseas investors.

PM Narendra Modi has termed this as a “green budget”, while the opposition had a different point of view and said that it was old wine in a new bottle.

Coming to things that directly concern us, there is an increase in the import duty on Gold, which means the yellow metal will be an expensive buy. The excise duty on petrol and diesel has increased which means the price of fuel might hike as well.

Cigarettes, Split air conditioners, cigarettes and more will become expensive due to a hike in taxes. At the same time, mobile and set-top boxes price will drop. This definitely is stress and both relief on our pockets.

Entrepreneur India has compiled a list of items that are going to get expensive and will get cheaper after the Union Budget for the year 2019-20 comes into effect.

Budget 2019: Here’s what will get costly

Petrol

Diesel

Cash withdrawal over Rs. 1 crore/year

Cigarettes, hookah, and chewing tobacco

Imported stainless steel products

Imported gold and precious metals

Imported auto parts

Imported paper and paper products including printed books

Imported loud-speakers, the indoor and outdoor unit of split AC

Imported plugs, sockets, switches

Fully-imported cars

Split air-conditioners

CCTV cameras, IP cameras, digital video recorders

Loudspeakers

Optical fibre

PVC

Ceramic tiles and wall tiles

Mountings for furniture

Vinyl flooring

Metal fittings

Marble slabs

Imported cashew kernels

Raw materials for the manufacture of soap

Budget 2019: Here’s what will get cheap

Electric vehicles

Camera module and charger of mobile phones

The imported raw material for the manufacture of artificial kidneys

Imported wool fibre, wool tops

Set-top boxes

Imported defence equipment

Affordable houses

Imported parts of electric vehicles

The BJP is hailing the budget as “new India”, while Congress calls it "maximum intent" and "minimum content".

Criticising the budget, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wrote on Twitter: "#Budget2019 so far -- Maximum Intent, Minimum Content! Maximum Catchphrases, Minimum Catch-points!"

On a microblog, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Congress spokesperson, wrote, "Bailout plans for PSUs & moves like inheritance tax are Modi's outing from the closet as the ultra-left, vote-seeking politician that he is. He got RWs (economic & political) to vote for him but his heart is only toward RW (right-wing) Polity, not Economics."

The budget was presented with a 10-year vision in mind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said this budget is all about laying the foundation of a progressive nation.