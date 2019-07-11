My Queue

Intrapreneurs

Initiating Ideas: Entrepreneur Middle East Academy Stages Workshop For The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention

In its inaugural outing, Entrepreneur Middle East Academy partnered with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention to conduct an empowerment workshop for a selection of the latter's employees at its Training and Development Center located in the Emirate of Sharjah.
Initiating Ideas: Entrepreneur Middle East Academy Stages Workshop For The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention
Image credit: Entrepreneur Middle East.
Fodhil Benturquia, founder and CEO, Okadoc; Saqr Alhemeiri, Chief Innovation Officer, UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention; and Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Publishing, the media house behind Entrepreneur Middle East.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It’s not just those who start up businesses that can benefit from an entrepreneurial mindset- established enterprises have a lot to gain by having employees who embody this kind of spirit as well.

As the importance of intrapreneurship within organizations gains traction around the world, Entrepreneur Middle East has launched a new initiative, Entrepreneur Middle East Academy, which aims at conducting specialized workshops and customized classes for organizations seeking to ignite the innovative spirit in their employees, and thus gain a competitive advantage themselves.

In its inaugural outing, Entrepreneur Middle East Academy partnered with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention to conduct an empowerment workshop for a selection of the latter’s employees at its Training and Development Center located in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The half-day session kicked off with a welcome address from Saqr Alhemeiri, Chief Innovation Officer at the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, who noted the need for disruptive thinking styles in employees to help their respective organizations get ahead.

This was followed by a talk from serial entrepreneur Fodhil Benturquia, founder and CEO of the UAE-headquartered healthcare startup Okadoc, who took the audience through the principles that have governed his career so far, which has included stints at companies like MarkaVIP, Souq.com, and Noon.com.

After Benturquia shared his insights UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on building an entrepreneurial mindset, the Entrepreneur Middle East Academy audience then got a chance to explore this for themselves through a hands-on workshop conducted by Blooming Eloquence founder and Lead Consultant Mélanie Lapointe.

Through a series of interactive lessons and exercises led by Lapointe, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention employees got a firsthand look into what it means to think differently, the skillsets that they can (and should) develop for this purpose, and how doing so can enable them and their organizations to develop and grow.

With the positive feedback received for this edition of Entrepreneur Middle East Academy, this new initiative has certainly proved to be a success, and one can expect more instalments of this series in the near future. 

To have such a tailored workshop by Entrepreneur Middle East Academy staged at your own enterprise, email sarah@bncpublishing.net for more details.

Related: Entrepreneur Middle East Hosts Round Table, Presented By Du, On Accelerating Digital Transformation

