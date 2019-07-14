Learn How Billionaires Manage Their Time From Tim Ferriss

The bestselling author teaches you how to master time management in this exclusive class.

July 14, 2019 2 min read

There are certain books that every entrepreneur knows. Stephen Covey’s “The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People” is a classic, and Simon Sinek’s “Start With Why” has helped thousands of innovators. However, there’s one book that really made a splash: Tim Ferriss's New York Times bestseller “The 4-Hour Workweek.”

That blockbuster book showed readers a blueprint for escaping ho-hum corporate jobs by creating exciting, profitable companies. But creating a better workday doesn’t end with a book. Tim Ferriss helps you answer unexpected questions that lead to significant changes in How Billionaires, Icons, and World-Class Performers Master Productivity.

This class’s short exercise shows you how to be ten times more efficient at work and at home. Ferriss asks the 17 questions that will hone your productivity. You’ll figure out which small changes create better habits and routines, and how to put them all together for easier living. Best of all, you'll hear Ferriss open up about how these methods changed his life for the better.

Usually How Billionaires, Icons, and World-Class Performers Master Productivity sells for $29, but you can take a peek inside Tim Ferriss's mind right now for only $19.99 (31 percent off).