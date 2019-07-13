World Bank's First Woman CFO & MD is an Indian

Adding another name to a league of people shining bright and high on the foreign shores is Anshula Kant

July 13, 2019

Indian women are making strides in every nook and corner of the world and field. Till a few years ago, we had enough examples on the domestic front and now women are accomplishing volumes of success on the international platform as well.

Adding another name to a list of people shining bright and high on the foreign shores is Anshula Kant, Managing Director of the State Bank of India. Kant has been appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the World Bank, President David Malpass announced on Friday. She is the first woman CFO of the coveted organization.

"I am very pleased to appoint Anshula Kant as World Bank Group Managing Director and CFO. Anshula brings more than 35 years of expertise in finance, banking, and innovative use of technology through her work as CFO of the State Bank of India," Malpass was quoted as saying.

He further added, "She's excelled at a diverse array of leadership challenges including risk, treasury, funding, regulatory compliance and operations. I look forward to welcoming her to our management team as we work to increase our effectiveness in supporting good development outcomes,"

Kant is a graduate in Economic Honours from Lady Shri Ram College for Women and a Post-Graduate in Economics from Delhi School of Economics.

Kant has had an illustrious run on the banking front with more than three decades of experience. She started her journey as a Deputy Manager in 1983 in the renowned public sector bank, State Bank of India. Kant slowly rose to the ranks of COO, CFO before getting appointed as the Managing Director in September 2018.

In 2014, she received the prestigious Niryat Bandhu Award from former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee. From Goa to Singapore, Kant has vast experience when it comes to running operations in finance which makes her an ideal candidate for heading World Bank, a distinguished international financial institution that provides interest-free loans and grants to the governments of countries which are still in the developing stage.

Kant joins the league of Priya Gopinath, Indira Nooyi and many more women who have overturned not just the notions of the ‘west’ but also a supposed ‘inferior’ gender to prove their metal.