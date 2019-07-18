My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Uber

Uber Error Charges Riders 100 Times More Than the Original Price

Moving the decimal point has caused some issues.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Uber Error Charges Riders 100 Times More Than the Original Price
Image credit: Engadget via Getty Images
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

An error in Uber's systems on Wednesday led to people being charged 100 times what their ride should have cost. One user was charged $2,053 dollars on a ride that should have cost $20.53.

The problems first surfaced in Washington, D.C. and San Diego but have since been reported as far afield as Paris. Similar issues have been reported for the UberEats service. Some customers received alerts from their banks about the charges or had their credit cards put on hold.

Uber says the issue has been resolved and apologized for the problems caused, reports the Washington Post: "We understand that this has been frustrating. There was a known issue that caused your authorization hold to be very high. Our team has already fixed this issue. Thank you so much for your patience."

The inflated fares will be corrected to the right amount, so customers don't need to call their bank to dispute the charges. However, the charges will continue to appear on credit card or bank statements "temporarily."

However, customers aren't happy about the charges or about Uber's lackluster customer service response:

 

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Uber

Uber Copter's $200 Flights Launch in NYC on July 9th

Uber

Uber Will Deactivate Riders With Low Ratings

Uber

Uber Is Going Public at a $75.5 Billion Valuation. Here's How That Stacks Up.