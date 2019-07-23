My Queue

Personal Improvement

Simplify Your Life With These Essential Life Hacks

This bundle is packed with invaluable lessons that will help you grow as a person.
Simplify Your Life With These Essential Life Hacks
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
They say the biggest room in the world is the room for improvement. It's easy to get complacent when you're convinced that you're already talented and well-rounded, but the key to growing — both personally and professionally — is to be in continuous and relentless pursuit of learning and improvement. Maybe you're still lacking soft skills like being an active listener. Maybe you have yet to master public speaking. Perhaps you ought to be better at time management.

Whatever skill it is that you have yet to acquire or improve on, the Ultimate Life Hacker Master Class Bundle has invaluable lessons that will help you grow as a person.

Across 11 courses and over 40 hours of premium content, this bundle covers a variety of topics that can help propel you to be more successful. There's a productivity master class which will teach you a 4-step framework that you can use to optimize your productivity, a 15-hour course that will train you to become a more confident speaker, and a class that specializes in enhancing your listening skills. There is also a course revolving around building a multimedia internet empire, as well as lessons that cover nailing job interviews. There's even a health and nutrition master class that offers advice on how to drastically change your health habits.

The Ultimate Life Hacker Master Class Bundle would typically set you back $2,030, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for $35 — a savings of 98 percent.

