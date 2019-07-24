My Queue

Investments

Kuwait-Born Laundry Tech Startup JustClean Teams Up With MENA Ride-Hailing Pioneer Careem

JustClean has announced a new partnership with MENA ride-hailing pioneer Careem that will see the two companies offering special deals and discounts.
Image credit: JustClean
Editorial Assistant, Entrepreneur Middle East
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Kuwait-born online laundry platform JustClean has announced a new partnership with MENA ride-hailing pioneer Careem that will see the two companies offering special deals and discounts to users of their respective apps. 

The first campaign launched as part of this partnership will have customers placing an order via the JustClean platform receive a code to use on their Careem rides that will give them 20% off the cost of four rides a month, while new users can redeem a 50% discount on their first two rides.

Commenting on the partnership with Careem, JustClean co-founder and Managing Partner Athbi Al-Enezi said, “JustClean aims to offer services to a new generation of users who are growing more accustomed to the integration of technology in their daily lives. Users from both platforms will be introduced to a multitude of services that aim to provide convenience to their users and in parallel shift traditional offline behavior to a more modern online behavior.” 

“Users of both platforms will be introduced to a new line of services that ultimately offers convenience and reliability,” added Nouri Al-Enezi, co-founder and Managing Partner, JustClean. “Bearing the needs of our users, we created this joint campaign.” 

In a statement, Khaled Nuseibeh, General Manager of Careem GCC, said, “At Careem, we value partnerships that offer customers convenience, and simplifies their day to day needs. We are always seeking opportunities where technology is used as a platform to deliver significant values, and we aim to do so through this partnership.”

“Just as passenger mobility was revolutionized by Careem, JustClean is revolutionizing the traditional way of doing laundry,” Athbi added. “With this collaboration, clients who have long understood the importance of personal convenience will expand this understanding to how they do their laundry.”

JustClean, which offers both B2B and B2C services that includes a marketplace application, SaaS, full logistics and delivery support, is currently on a regional expansion drive, with Saudi Arabia set to be the next location it will launch in, following current operations in Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE.

With this partnership between Careem and JustClean being an indication of how different entities in the MENA entrepreneurial ecosystem can work together, Athbi urged his peers in the region’s startup space to seek out and capitalize on similar relationships. “It is extremely important that entrepreneurs align themselves with other entrepreneurs both locally and regionally to expand their scope of knowledge and build on their own expertise,” he said. “With dedication and hard work, every entrepreneur has the ability to be the epicenter of any entrepreneurial activities. Leave a mark wherever you go, and always remember to be the trendsetter and not a follower.”

