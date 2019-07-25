Explore New Worlds With This Streaming Documentary Service

Journey through our world and beyond with these immersive, expert-led documentaries.

July 25, 2019 1 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Dedicating yourself to your own business can make a lot of your dreams come true, but it’s also a huge drain on your personal time. Focusing on something besides the work in front of you helps you relax and opens your mind to new, creative possibilities.

Documentaries let you sit back and take in new knowledge about the world around you, but it’s hard to choose from all of the options on streaming services. CuriosityStream curates the best documentaries on almost every subject imaginable.

This award-winning streaming service was launched by Discovery Communications (the same people behind the Discovery Channel and Animal Planet). It grants you access to more than 2,000 documentary features and series about science, nature, history, technology, society, lifestyle and much more.

Experts like Stephen Hawking and David Attenborough lead the way as you deepen your knowledge from the convenience of your web browser, mobile app or tablet. You’ll always have a fascinating documentary to watch thanks to personalized recommendations and collections from CuriosityStream’s expert team.

A two-year subscription to CuriosityStream usually costs $40, but you can have it today for just $29.99 (25 percent off).