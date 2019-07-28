My Queue

News and Trends

Dubai Tourism And Accenture Debut Futurism Program Accelerator For Travel And Tech Sector

The winner and its runner-up will win a prize totaling AED100,000 as the initial startup capital.
Dubai Tourism And Accenture Debut Futurism Program Accelerator For Travel And Tech Sector
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Dubai’s Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) is kicking off the third edition of the Futurism Program, an accelerator program for tech startups globally. With the aim to creating distinct tourism experiences, this edition will be a collaboration with services company Accenture, plus with the support of industry partners and investors including Tajawal-Seera Group, Atlantis The Palm, Emaar Hospitality Group and the Emirates Group.

In readiness ahead of the program, Dubai Tourism hosted a workshop with its partners to distinguish new travel and tech trends that will drive the program. Startups are encouraged to exhibit products and solutions in hyper personalization, connected travel, digitizing operations and conscious travel. It will also welcome startups who will engage travelers worldwide to make Dubai their destination of choice, as well startups focusing on ‘phydigital’ experience by converging physical and digital touchpoints in the tourist journey to create noteworthy experiences and improve customer engagement.

A judging panel consisting of tech experts, Dubai Tourism’s senior leadership and its partners across the industry will choose the top 10 startups from the applications. Shortlisted applicants will experience a six-week accelerator program, wherein the 10 finalists will be tasked to finalize a pilot project. The startups will pitch their concepts at the Dubai Tourism stand at GITEX Future Stars. The winner and its runner-up will win a prize totaling AED100,000 as the initial startup capital. Aside from licensing, the winner will receive relevant visas in Dubai, office space and the opportunity for future potential funding. Other perks include international visibility and recognition, plus access to leading corporations and government entities in Dubai and across the region.

Commenting on how the launch of the program establishes Dubai’s goal of being a global hub for tech startups, Yousuf Lootah, Executive Director – Tourism Development & Investments, Dubai Tourism said, “The Futurism Program forms part of our ongoing efforts to drive Dubai’s tourism industry into the digital era, ensuring the city’s leading position as a global destination.”

Applications are now until July 31, 2019, check out the website for more information.

Related: Misk Innovation, Seedstars, And Vision Ventures' New Growth Accelerator To Offer US$100,000 Investment For Each Selected MENA Startup

