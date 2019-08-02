My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Innovation

4 Ways To Ensure Your Business Is Agile and Innovative

Every entrepreneur should be able to tell the difference between hype and reality when it comes to business investment.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 Ways To Ensure Your Business Is Agile and Innovative
Image credit: Bigstock
CEO of Decision Inc.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

There is one fact that almost every entrepreneur knows, especially those entering the marketplace today – disruption is everywhere. Business models are changing, employee needs are changing, and customer demands and expectations are changing.

All these shifting benchmarks are driven by innovation, invention and completely lateral ways of thinking. The only constant today is that nothing stays the same.

So, within this morass of change, uncertainty and mercurial markets, how is the entrepreneur supposed to tell the difference between an infrastructure investment that’s sorely needed to ensure agility and one that is solely hype? The answer lies in asking more questions…

1. Assess your business

This is when having a clearly defined business plan is absolutely essential. In a world of constant change it is critical to have a plan but to also have the ability to assess its relevance against the market of the day.

Related: Video: Staying Relevant As A Business Owner And Brand

Few businesses can forecast out 5 years in advance with great accuracy, however having end objectives is critical and an openness to adapt helps you plan for the future.

2. You have to keep up with the Jones’

Other companies in your sector are facing similar challenges to what you are but what are they doing about it? Have they invested in new employees, new markets and new solutions? Or are they waiting and watching to see what everyone else will do?

It may sound clichéd, but being left behind can often mean the end of your business. The road behind is littered with the remains of those who didn’t pay attention to what their competitors were doing.

3. Look for relevance

Don’t rush out and fundamentally change your business. The real art is in being able to spot what is relevant – what matters and what doesn’t.

Related: The Importance of Estate Planning When Building Your Business

Answer questions around – can the business be more efficient, can it execute more effectively, are the customers happy with how things are managed or is there potential for better service delivery?

Customer experience should ultimately be the biggest driver of this conversation.

4. Timing matters

The world’s ability to consume goods and services is moving at a fast pace and you have to be ready for change. Do you want your business to be first or second? Do you want someone else to pay the school fees and educate the market or are they going to live off your work?

Your timing may not always be right, but by listening to the market and the customer, you can fine tune this ability until you’re the one who benefits.

Related: How To Build A Business Where Everyone Is Entrepreneurial

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation

Why You Don't Need to 'Reinvent the Wheel' to be an Entrepreneur

Small Business Heroes

An Advertising Agency Has a Great Way to Diversify Its Income: Launch Products Pitched by Its Employees

Innovation

Can Entrepreneurs Disrupt Worldwide Social and Environmental Problems?