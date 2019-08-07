My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leadership

Critical Thinking Is the Skill Many Leaders Lack

And it might be your most overlooked competitive advantage.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Critical Thinking Is the Skill Many Leaders Lack
Image credit: themacx | Getty Images
Guest Writer
President, New Light Learning and Development Inc.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There is an essential skill all successful entrepreneurs need, and should look for in new employees, yet is often missing in organizations. And that skill is critical thinking. I teach leadership programs all over the world, and in my experience, it's a topic most leaders haven’t heard of, studied or received any training in, despite the fact that can provide a significant competitive advantage. But why?

First let's look at how critical thinking is defined. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, it's characterized as “the process of thinking carefully about a subject or idea, without allowing feelings or opinions to affect you.” I have a simpler definition: thinking about how you think. A few years ago, one of my clients said their goal was to be an Executive Vice President. When I asked why, their answer was, “It’s the next block on the org chart.” I followed up with a dozen more questions investigating why it was their goal, not to be overbearing but to get them to think about it on a different level.  

Related: How to Broaden Your Critical Thinking Skills

So how can you improve and develop your critical-thinking skills? Here are four simple tips.

1. Learn the basics.

The great advantage of our world is there are so many great resources online and elsewhere.You can visit any business website (like this one) and search for articles on critical thinking; attend TED Talks related to critical thinking or simply stream short video presentations by world-class experts on its website; find out if any live classes or online programs are available through your company; or check out books like Thinking Fast and Slow by Danial Kahneman or Critical Thinking by Jocko Babib and Ray Manson.


2. Help your team members learn to be critical thinkers.

If you're in a leadership role, teach your team members how to think more critically and objectively. Having a team of critical thinkers will make them more effective and efficient. Teaching others a skill will also make you stronger at that skill yourself. As John Quincy Adams once said, “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.” 

3. Journal every day.

Albert Einstein, Steve Job, John Adams, Lady Gaga, Ben Franklin and Arianna Huffington have all discussed their habit of journal-keeping and how it was one of the reasons for their success. It allows you write down what you're thinking and then review it with a critical eye, modifying it to adjust your perspective. This technique, coined by a former Disney exeuctive, is called displayed thinking. If ideas are rumbling around in your head, they aren’t as clear. When you see them in writing, their clarity is enhanced.

Related: 16 Characteristics of Critical Thinkers

4. Question assumptions.  

Part of being a critical thinker is to question assumptions. After all, sometimes, conventional wisdom can be wrong. When Uber first launched, everyone said the government would never allow it to remain in business because ther fleet were effectively unlicensed taxis. Yet now they're a fixture in cities across the world. Always ask critical questions like: What at assumptions are we making? Are these assumptions still valid? Have the rules changed? In short, increase your success by thinking about how you think.   
 


 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Leadership

"Could You Do My Job?" How -- and Why -- to Coach Your Employees to Replace You

Leadership

Your Future Depends On Being in the Moment

Leadership

Auto Industry Leader Lee Iacocca, Credited With Saving Chrysler, Has Died at Age 94