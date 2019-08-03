My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Foodtech

How Food-Tech Companies are Adopting Cost-effective Business Models

The food-tech companies have recently found cloud kitchen as one of the mediums to gain traction of the Indian consumers and offer lip-smacking food at customers' doorstep
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Food-Tech Companies are Adopting Cost-effective Business Models
Image credit: graphicstock
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In recent times, the Indian food-tech industry has evolved immensely and engineered new ways to make profits. Prominent companies viz. Swiggy, Zomato, and Uber Eats have built up new business models, which enable them to serve better, besides merely focusing on the food delivery business. According to Statista’s report, revenue in the online food delivery segment amounts to US$107,438 million in 2019.

By shifting the focus from the core food delivery business, food tech companies are working on slashing costs and serving good quality food. In that quest, the companies have found cloud kitchen as one of the mediums to gain traction of the Indian consumers and offer lip-smacking food at customers’ doorstep.

Cloud Kitchen is the New Business

A cloud kitchen is the latest modification of low-budget restaurants, who could not offer seating space to the customers. Under this model, an outlet prepares food as per the customer’s demand and then, delivers food at the customer’s chosen space. The outlet fundamentally works a unit where food is retained, cooked and packed. This kind of model is quite effective as it brings a restaurateur’s focus on creating quality food instead of concentrating on dining facilities and space available for customers.

This concept is new in the Indian industry while in foreign countries, giant food-tech firms are employing it massively and expanding their footprint in the cloud kitchen niche. NOSH, Sweetgreen, and Keatz are some of the cloud kitchen brands running in foreign nations.

Successful Cloud Kitchens in Indian Territory 

Witnessing the cost-effectiveness of cloud kitchens, many food tech companies have forayed in this niche. Behrouz Biryani, which is operated by Rebel Foods, offers food to the customers via cloud kitchens across India. The company presently owns over 200 cloud kitchens throughout the country, as reported by the daily news, Bloomberg.

Rebel Foods offers a wide range of food, ranging from biryani to Chinese cuisine to dosas. Earlier in July, the company received $125 million funding from Goldman Sachs, Coatue Management, Gojek, and other investors, according to the cited report.

Rebel Foods, which currently operates Behrouz Biryani, used to run a restaurant chain named, Faasos. However, the restaurant business closed down due to high rental expenses three years ago. Seeing the cloud kitchen as a cost-saving model, the company initiated its business from enclosed kitchens.

Besides Rebel Foods, there are several other food tech companies that are enhancing its business via the cloud kitchen concept. In 2017, food-delivery giant, Swiggy established its cloud kitchens under the name, Swiggy Access.

Initially, Swiggy established its primary ‘Access Kitchen’ by collaborating with two restaurant partners and a few other F&B (food and restaurant) brands viz. House of Dabbas, The Bowl Company and Punjabi Rasoi and worked collectively in 3,200 sq. feet. Further, the company housed more than 30 brands, encompassing Krispy Kreme, Truffles and Paradise Biryani, as reported by the Indian daily news, Mint.

Apart from the cloud kitchen, there is another concept that is relevant at the present time i.e. virtual restaurant. In the previous year, Uber Eats initiated a virtual restaurant in collaboration with CCD, named Home Cravings. The food-tech company has been administering virtual restaurants in other countries as well; the company did not launch its virtual restaurant in India until 2018.

Since competition has become stiff in the food tech industry, cloud kitchen and virtual restaurants have become the newest segments for the food tech business to enter in.

This was originally published by Jaspreet Kaur.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Foodtech

Demystifying the Future of Food Tech in India And Why it Will be Digital Food Videos?

Foodtech

How to Break the Clutter and Create a Niche as a Food Delivery Start-up

Foodtech

#7 Reasons Why Food-tech Startups are Booming in India