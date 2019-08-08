PM Modi Calls for Private Players to Invest in Jammu & Kashmir

Addressing the nation in a live session, India's Prime Minister lauds the historic decision of revoking Article 370

August 8, 2019 5 min read

“We as a nation, as a family, have taken a historic decision. A system due to which brothers and sisters of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh were deprived of many rights and which was a big obstacle to their development, that system has been done away with,” were the words PM Narendra Modi initiated his optimistic address to the citizens of India at 8 pm on August 8, 2019, with.

Lauding the historic decision of revoking Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, PM said, “The dream of Sardar Patel, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Atalji and crores of patriots has been fulfilled.” Forwarding the vision for economic development, the address was peppered with the sweet potion of positivity and new beginnings.

From avenues for job creation, technology integration, educational benefits, the defeat of terrorism, private investments, legislative improvements to cinematic participation, PM Modi addressed all possible areas that would positively impact the state. “Jammu and Kashmir is crown of India,” he said, sharing Kashmir's status was revoked for “freeing the region from terrorism”.

“Article 370 and Article 35 (A) did not give anything except separatism, corruption, terrorism and family rule,” PM expressed, stating that the government will execute new measures to deal with the evils like terrorism and separatism. In the last three decades, over 42,000 people lost their lives in J&K due to terrorism and the sacrifice by those patriotic souls should not go to waste, he said.

“Whether it is the colour of saffron in J&K or the taste of Kahwa, the sweetness of apples or the succulence of apricots, Kashmiri shawls or artworks, the organic products of Ladakh or herbal medicine, it needs to be spread worldwide,” Modi envisions. For the vision to come true, the PM laid the following plans on the table for citizens to gauge.

Private Investments

During the address, PM Modi called for Central PSUs and private companies to work in J&K in order to offer new avenues of employment. J&K has a treasure of young talent which shall be utilized for the state’s economic development.

In order to provide a conducive environment for businesses, the government is likely to offer subsidies and launch positive measures to lure private investors to pump money into the state. PM Modi also urged the technology professionals to develop the proper environment for digital communication and signalled a blackout lift.

The Power of Youth

“Youth of Jammu and Kashmir will lead the development and I am sure that will energize the state's development,” PM Modi shared. He believes in the power of youth and expressed that the decades of dynasty politics did not give the youth of J&K opportunity to lead.

Now, they (youngsters) will take J&K to a new height. “I would urge the youth of J&K, sisters and daughters to take charge of the development of their area,” he shared.

A Push for Cinema

In order to replace entire old political class in J&K with a new generation of younger politicians, from local bodies to assembly, Modi has unleashed a new entrepreneurial opportunity. Film making might be one of the key focus areas in creating jobs in the state.

PM Modi urged Bollywood, Telugu and Tamil film industry to shoot films in Jammu & Kashmir and to set up new theatres across the state. “There was a time when Kashmir was the favourite destination of Bollywood filmmakers, I am confident that in future, even international films will be shot there,” he said.

Rights for Employees

J&K was deprived of all the rights that citizens in other states enjoyed, including the rights for employees. PM confirmed that the police and other state government employees in J&K will get amenities at par with those of other states. Workers were earlier denied rights to a minimum wage due to Article 370. Now, the government will execute laws to prevent atrocities against employees.

The government will also provide employment opportunities by hiring professionals in the state departments. “All vacant posts in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will be filled, creating employment opportunities," he said.

Government’s Support

"Over 1.5 crore people of J&K were being denied benefits of legislations meant for the entire country," said Modi while addressing the nation. Ever since the government of J&K fell apart, the state has been operating under the governor’s rule. While announcing that the government will soon hold state assembly elections in J&K, Modi mentioned how the condition of the state has improved since it came under the central administration.

Modi assured the citizens of J&K, “Your representative will be elected by you and from among you. We have tried to bring a new work culture, transparency in Jammu and Kashmir administration.” He affirmed that while J&K will enjoy the benefits like other states, Ladakh will become a Union Territory.

Educational Opportunity

Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh have the potential to be the biggest tourist hub in the world. For that to happen, educational development is crucial. Right to Education was one of the provisions besides the inheritance of property to daughters and the Minimum Wages Act which was not applicable before the scrapping of Article 370.

Modi assured that there will be IITs and IIMs in Jammu & Kashmir soon. “All educational institutions including government and private schools shall re-open with effect from 9th of August 2019, to function as usual, as per the directive by Samba district administration,” he announced.

PM Narendra Modi culminated the heart-warming address by assuring the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the situation will improve. With Eid-ul-Zaha approaching, he wished for them to celebrate the festival without any trouble.